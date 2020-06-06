Mesa County’s black community has made its voice heard throughout the past week, including calls that School District 51 and Colorado Mesa University should do more to support minority students and respond to racism in the classroom.
Local schools at all levels were challenged by a large group of peaceful protestors at Wednesday evening’s Grand Junction City Council meeting.
One of the calls to action made by the group at Wednesday’s council meeting was for an apology from Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster. Three members of the Mavericks’ football team were suspended a few seasons ago after protesting police brutality in the United States by kneeling during the national anthem, similar to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Each student-athlete was given a different reason for their suspension, but those reasons were never believed by their teammates.
“It was clear why they were being suspended,” said former CMU defensive back and team captain Antonio Clark. “It was clear they were being suspended to send a message about protesting. Don’t do anything that isn’t in line with head coach Russ Martin’s goals and ideas for the team. He didn’t want any outside noise.
“At the time, players protesting were generating massive buzz, so he was trying to avoid that. It was very obvious he suspended those players for that reason.”
Foster responded by reaching out to each of the three men Thursday to make amends.
“I chatted with them just as recently as (Thursday) morning and I think their perception is that part of the reason they think they got suspended was that,” Foster told the Daily Sentinel. “We’ve made amends in that regard. If that’s their perception then that was not right because you have the right to do that and that was the communication from this administration to that coach and that athletic department at the time. I think we’re in good standing with those young men.”
Clark and his former teammates are ready to look forward and develop a working relationship with Foster.
“We, as a people, demanded it of him,” Clark said. “We’re very appreciative and grateful that he was able to do the right thing. We’re all just about doing the right thing. There’s right and there’s wrong. When you make a wrong, you’ve got to make it right... We look forward to working with Tim in the future moving forward to keep building this community. CMU’s a big part of things in this town. They have a lot of influence on things. We’d like to use that influence to build the community in the best way possible.”
Martin is no longer the head coach at CMU and was replaced by Tremaine Jackson, who took over the program in December.
Regarding School District 51, Wednesday’s Council meeting included accounts of racist incidents at the middle school and high school levels from staff members and students. Multiple allegations were made against Central High School.
“It’s our desire to have all students feel valued and appreciated for who they are and what they bring to the table,” D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko said in response to the news. “If there are issues we need to address, we’re fully interested in investigating that and doing all we can to address issues and eliminate any student feeling any sense of discrimination.”
Sirko said that, at the beginning of the school year, the district formed a minority advisory council to explore potential issues of racism at each grade level.
Additionally, the district brought in an independent, third-party auditor, which spoke to staff members and students to help the district gauge its strengths and weaknesses.
“Students sometimes attend (minority advisory council meetings),” Sirko said. “Last year, we did a joint meeting with a similar council at CMU between our high school students and CMU students discussing our community and those issues. We’ve been looking at this.”
A letter signed by Sirko and the six board of education members sent to D51 staff and families, addressed the issue of race.
“We are committed to putting in the work to better educate ourselves on the issues of racism, discrimination, and prejudice, and recognizing our role in either interrupting or perpetuating inequitable treatment, and coming up with actionable steps to ensure that true progress is made towards a more respectful and accepting school environment,” the letter said in part.