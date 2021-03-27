It’s been two years since Jac Kephart died, but the homegrown artist’s legacy remains strong.
You can find his paintings throughout the city, region and state. Colorado Mesa University is rich with his pieces. Now, after a $1 million donation from Jac’s widow, Pat Kephart, the CMU arts building bears Jac’s name with large signs resembling his signature.
“I hope it tells art students to follow their dreams,” Pat said. “That’s what Jac did.”
The donation and Jac’s legacy were honored with a celebration outside of the building on Thursday evening with speeches, food and drinks. CMU art students presented Pat with their own pieces to honor Jac.
Family, friends and fans of Jac recalled a man with a fervent passion for creating. That love extended beyond his own work to that of close friends and total strangers. He encouraged everyone to express themselves, speakers said.
Tim Foster, the outgoing president of CMU, was emotional when talking about his relationship with Jac.
Though he knew him as a close friend for decades, he talked about Jac’s work like a kid talks about their favorite superhero. Forty-four pieces by Jac are featured throughout campus, and Foster recalled seeing his friend’s work at the Colorado Capitol Building.
The message brightened the chilly, overcast evening.
“He wasn’t just a prominent member of the community,” Foster said. “He was just a true friend. I really miss him, and I wish he was here today.”
Jac’s family hopes that the name will ensure that he’s on the CMU campus as long as it exists. For students walking the same path as Jac, it gives them some visibility.
“Our students feel pushed back sometimes, but this makes me feel like we’re getting some recognition,” Art Student Madison Beaty added. “People downplay the importance of art degrees, but art is what makes the world beautiful.”
That’s integral to Jac’s legacy, his friends recalled. He wanted everyone to succeed and for art to be given the recognition it deserves.
Now when walking through the heart of the CMU campus, generations of students will know who Jac Kephart was.
“We want his legacy to be carried on and for the community to know how much he loved art,” said Kim Sparling, Jac and Pat’s daughter. “Art was everything to (Jac). I’ve never seen any artist who really was the epitome of what one should be. It came from his soul, it came from his heart.”