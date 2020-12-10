In addition to masks, social distancing and the outdoor setting of Stocker Stadium, Colorado Mesa University is going to an even more extreme measure to ensure its graduation ceremonies Friday are as safe — and normal — as possible.
Thanks to the generosity of one family with CMU ties, the university has a private plane at its disposal this week. The purpose? To quickly get COVID-19 test results by Friday morning for all who are attending. CMU’s graduation guidelines dictate that all who attend must have a negative test result.
The school has been testing soon-to-be graduates, as well as attendees, throughout the week and will continue so through much of today to account for anyone visiting from outside of the town or the state.
“In order to make that happen, we’ve been testing in the couple days leading up to the ceremonies Friday,” CMU Vice President John Marshall said. “We have a variety of families that will be coming from out of town and a number of those folks are coming from out of the state and areas where they don’t have access to testing, and they’re coming in (today). What that means for us is the need to test them throughout the day and then get those resulted overnight so their results are available by Friday morning.”
Thanks to the private jet the school has been offered up for the school to use, CMU can get its samples to a testing lab in Loveland this evening for overnight results.
The school had previously sent results to Loveland via FedEx, but access to a plane gives CMU the flexibility to get quicker results and green-light graduation attendees. The lab in Loveland has coordinated this plan with the school to ensure timely and effective execution.
Outside of fuel to power the short flight over the Rocky Mountains, these efforts will have no cost for the school.
“Fortunately, we had a donor and an alum who had a connection with someone who, due to COVID, their family’s business aircraft has really not flown much,” Marshall said. “It was available and one of the pilots said, ‘You know, maybe we could ask this family and they’re alums and they’re kind of philanthropically minded,’ so we did, and they said, ‘sure.’”
Although Mesa County Public Health guidelines will still be in play at the 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. ceremonies, all who attend them will have tested negative for the coronavirus, meaning they can commence with as much fanfare and normalcy as current circumstances will allow.
“It’s helpful to reflect on the fact that there’s been enough difficult and tough news in 2020,” Marshall said. “To find some joy and to be able to honor these graduates and allow these families to watch their graduates walk across the stage, it’s a pretty special thing. I think we’re all really glad to be part of that.”