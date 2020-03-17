Colorado Mesa University will go online-only for the remainder of the spring semester to help limit the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, according to a letter from CMU Vice President for Student Services John Marshall Tuesday evening.
The school had announced a two week period following spring break in which it planned to hold online-only classes last week. It has updated its plans and will not resume physical course work, according to Marshall. It will also extend spring break through March 29 before resuming with online classes. There will be some “rare exceptions” to the online-only policy for things like clinicals and internships, according to Marshall.
Dorms will remain open.
“Based upon changing conditions, CMU is making modifications to campus policy,” Marshall wrote in the letter. “These changes will reinforce a commitment to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The updates to CMU’s plan are a result of a call to action from Colorado’s Governor and health officials including a recently-issued state public health order.”
That state order included ceasing operations at all restaurants and bars and only offering pick up or delivered food. According to Marshall the way food is delivered on campus will change to accommodate the public health order. It will also implement a new “Grab ‘N Go” method of getting food to students, but other dining services will be reduced.
CMU is also closing the Hamilton Recreation Center, Maverick Pavilion, Lucero Hall Fitness Center and Montrose Campus Fitness Center for the next 30 days. The Tomlinson Library will only be open for student use.
The community has also asked CMU students to help volunteer since many regular volunteers in the community are at higher risk of the coronavirus, according to Marshall.
Earlier in the day CMU President Tim Foster posted a letter to the university website making the announcement it would have employees work from home. Foster said there would still need to be some work done in person on campus, but that they were taking steps to limit interactions when that is the case.
In addition to the move to have employees work from home, Foster said the Joint Budget Committee was briefed by the state’s economist who warned of the economic effects of the outbreak. Foster said the amount of damage to the economy is not yet known, but that it is unlikely that the university will see an increase in its general fund for next year. It is freezing hiring until a review can be completed, Foster said.
“COVOD-19 continues to unfold and its impacts and duration are still unclear,” Foster said. “Maintaining faculty and staff health is critically important, as is continuing to provide high quality, responsive service to our students.”