After a three-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Colorado Mesa University will be holding its in-person commencement ceremony this Saturday.
“CMU is committed to upholding this momentous event because commencement is one of the most honored traditions of the university,” President Tim Foster said in a statement. “Commencement symbolizes a major milestone for those who participate and is a moment of celebration for the family and friends who observe.”
The in-person event will be split into three separate ceremonies held at Suplizio Field and Maverick Field — the soccer field east of the Maverick Center — to help maintain social distancing. The students are split up by their academic department.
All students were allowed two tickets for guests to the graduation ceremony. Graduates and guests will be required to wear a face mask for the duration of the graduation events. Guests are advised to bring hand sanitizer along with weather appropriate gear like water and sunscreen. All guests are also required to have a ticket to enter the stadiums.
Students are required to wear their cap and gown, as well as a name tag and honor cords if applicable. There will be a professional photographer at each ceremony and guests can take pictures from their seats.
The first commencement ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. at Suplizio Field the second will be at 9:30 a.m. at Maverick Field and the third will be at Suplizio again at 11 a.m. Students and guests are advised to arrive half an hour early. Parking lots won’t be open until an hour before each ceremony. There will be staff directing drivers to parking as well as to guide graduates through the ceremony as needed.
There will be markings on the ground to help guests maintain social distancing. There will also be seating for elderly and disabled guests.
CMU is asking for medically vulnerable students and guests or those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to remain home. Each ceremony will be streamed live at portal.stretchinternet.com/cmumavericks.