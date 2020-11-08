While Mesa County’s COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, Colorado Mesa University officials still feel in control of their numbers.
As of Friday, CMU reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 over the last week, 150 cases over the previous two and a positive case rate of 2%, according to its data dashboard. The weekly increase is the largest jump the school has seen since returning to in-person learning in August but officials say that mirrors the community growth and isn’t indicative of a worrisome trend.
“We don’t exist in a bubble. We’re a little village within a larger city so we know we’re intertwined,” said Amy Bronson, director of the Physician Assistant Program at CMU and co-chair of the school’s Safe Together, Strong Together committee. “We certainly don’t like seeing the increase but we can’t control the community, we can only control campus.”
In some ways, CMU resembles where Mesa County was in the summer: low case numbers, mostly-marginal increases and a comfortable positivity rate. But campus officials have identified potential outbreaks before they began. CMU never saw more than 32 news cases in a week before Mesa County’s recent spike.
Bronson and John Marshall, co-chair of Safe Together, Strong Together and vice president of Student Services, credit that to the school’s rigorous testing process.
The school uses three different methods of testing: wastewater monitoring, Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) testing and the Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which is the standard nasal swab.
CMU uses the wastewater system to cast a wide net and identify the virus in residence halls. If one of those halls has 400 students, officials will select around 100 students to take the LAMP test, which is quicker and cheaper compared to PCR tests, though are slightly less accurate. From there, they will take presumptive positive cases from the LAMP tests and give them a PCR test to identify the definite positives and begin contact tracing.
“If we stuck with the standard PCR tests, we would have to run 400 tests individually,” Marshall said. “And those are about 50% more expensive than the LAMP tests. So our current process is more efficient.”
Similar to School District 51, in-person learning has not been a major factor in the community’s case surge, contrary to concerns before school began.
Bronson believes this is because social distancing is easy in classrooms, which prevent students from being in close contact. Marshall also credits the success to testing.
“The more you test, the more you know. The more you know, the more freedom you have because of how fast the virus is,” Marshall said. “The more unknowns you have, the more breakouts and lockdowns you have.”
Because of this success, CMU is working to implement similar testing systems throughout Grand Junction. Officials have helped areas of the community, such as D51, utilize LAMP testing and are in talks with assisted living facilities about implementing the wastewater monitoring Marshall said.
It’s more conducive for CMU to help lift the community up than it is to put it down for the current situation, Marshall added.
Meanwhile, CMU students are wrapping up their final two weeks of in-person learning before Thanksgiving break. Students will not return to campus for the rest of the semester.
That gives the university time to start its next phase of returning to school, calling it the “Future is Now” phase. To prepare for the spring semester, officials are revisiting how fall has gone and where they can improve.
“We’re going to focus on refinements,” Marshall said. “We’re going to look at areas such as cleaning so that we can have a better semester.”