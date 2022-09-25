Bryan Rooks has a goal: To tell every head coach at Colorado Mesa University they can stop pinching pennies and checking the budget line when it comes to awarding athletic scholarships.

“It would be nice to tell Taylor Wagner that ‘You get 10 full-ride scholarships, that’s what the NCAA allows women’s basketball. You don’t have to worry about the dollar figure, but to go give a 0.5 scholarship, a 0.75 scholarship, a 0.3 scholarship, and when you give your 10 out, you’re done and you don’t have to worry about the dollar figure associated with it,’ ” said Rooks, CMU’s former athletic director who moved to the CMU Foundation office on Aug. 1 as the senior director of athletic giving.