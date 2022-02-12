With a legacy that spans upwards of 50 years, the 588-seat Robinson Theatre at Colorado Mesa University could be nearing a second act.
CMU is now looking to invest in rebuilding the theater, expanding its facilities and modernizing it to meet the needs of a growing theater arts program.
According to the proposed renovations, the Moss Performing Arts Center, the Love Performance Hall, and the Black Box Theater (all of which were built in addition to the Robinson Theatre, which predated all three) will remain as they are. It will only be the Robinson Theatre that will be the focal point of the university’s wide-scale changes.
The proposal is to tear down the theater and rebuild it in the same location. On the west side, there’s room to add two stories of backstage amenities such as makeup rooms, laundry facilities, stage and set design, and practice studios.
The project is estimated to cost somewhere between $50-55 million. The university has requested $39 million in state funding. If that money comes in, CMU will cover $5 million, with the rest, $5 to $10 million, coming from fundraising efforts.
“The big unknown right now is if we don’t get the $39 million in funding, I’m not sure that this community could raise that much on its own. After all, that’s a pretty big lift, so maybe we’d wait until next year,” said Robin Brown, vice president of development at Colorado Mesa University.
AN OLD VENUE
Maintenance and upkeep on the aging theater has grown exceedingly laborious as of late, adding to the university’s pursuit of an upgrade.
“At this point, something has to happen. The building has so much need. The orchestra pit, for example, fills with water during the summer from irrigation,” Brown said. “There’s so many things wrong with the building. To maintain it as it is is just not a good use of anybody’s money. The upgrades would make it far more efficient and lower utility costs.”
A new theater would also improve the quality of productions.
“The lighting and sound system in the theater are pretty much obsolete,” Brown added. “They aren’t the modern systems being used in this industry, so students aren’t being taught the current systems, so we aren’t really preparing our music and theater students for the real world. It’s no longer up to code either.”
For now, the university is in a holding pattern waiting to see if the state funding will be granted in full or partially.
When and if that happens, CMU would spend about eight months on architectural plans and layouts. Brown estimates that the new theater would be finished by the fall of 2024.
According to Brown, CMU is known for being extremely frugal. When the university builds a new building, she says, they don’t build “Taj Mahal types of buildings.” Instead, they build practical, common-sense types of structures.
In recent years, CMU has erected both a new engineering building and a facility for their physician assistant program.
Brown claims that by investing in the theater, it sends a message to the community that the university does value the arts and that even though they have a reputation for being a “practical, common sense university,” a place for the arts remains.
The prospect of a new theater coming to CMU has stoked excitement among students in the program.
“I was just so excited at the thought of having practice rooms at our disposal, never having to worry about fighting for rehearsal space, and to have enough classrooms that we wouldn’t need to find other places on campus to hold class, so yes, my first reaction was just being very, very excited,” said Isa Sanchez, a sophomore at CMU who is double majoring in psychology and music theater.
Sanchez said the old theater puts limitations on the programs.
Rehearsal spaces, classrooms and practice rooms are often fought over between the music program, performing arts program, theatrical arts, and speech courses.
“We could host people and put on much bigger shows in the theater department. It would bring the type of shows that you don’t usually get on this side of Colorado. We can be that space for the arts that our town kind of needs,” Sanchez said.
AVALON IS A GOOD EXAMPLE
Brown said she was also involved in the renovations to the Avalon Theatre in 2013.
Because of the big-name shows traveling between Salt Lake City and Denver, the city of Grand Junction felt that a newly renovated theater would entice those performances, usually reserved for larger cities, into stopping on the Western Slope.
“That theater (Avalon) is why you have guys like Dave Chappelle coming and performing here in Grand Junction,” Brown said. “This project at CMU is of course a different kind of project and will bring a different kind of the arts, but it will certainly help amplify the arts even more so, which certainly benefits the community.”
Like what has happened with the Avalon, a new theater at Colorado Mesa University could enhance the level of shows coming to the region.
It’s already been decided, for example, that the Grand Junction symphony will anchor itself to the new theater at CMU as a homebase.
There’s a number of reasons as to why the university is so interested in a new theater. One of them is the perceived “social healing” that the arts do for a community.
“I think there’s a really compelling argument to be made about the power of the arts in rural communities, about bridging divides. I think, right now, we feel a huge divide between our urban and rural communities and all kinds of divides; between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, the racial divide, the cultural divide, the political divide. The place where we’ve always been able to come together and have a common experience has been the arts, from movies to plays to songs. I do think the role of the arts in the way the world is right now, the power of the arts has never been more important in bridging this divide and bringing people together, so this is an important time to do this project,” Brown said.
CMU President John Marshall, a major proponent of the project, echoed those sentiments.
“University campuses are uniquely situated to provide a space where people can learn and grow together, regardless of their background. We see this happen all the time through the performing arts. If we’re both in the audience watching a play or music recital, neither of us care who the person next to us voted for in the last election. Instead, we’re immersed in the experience. The power of the arts enables this social, cultural, political detente where we’re reminded of what unites us as humans,” said Marshall. “Robinson Theatre has served this campus and our community extremely well over the past 50 years and it’s time to invest in the next 50.”