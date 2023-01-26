The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual Energy Summit on Wednesday with Colorado Mesa University serving as the host, and its leaders serving as keynote speakers.
CMU President John Marshall and Vice President of Capital Planning Kent Marsh spoke to attendees about the university’s geothermal exchange grid, its benefits and potential future implementation in the community.
“CMU is helping to advance the community’s really important conversations that could mean something throughout the West,” Marshall said. “This idea of a huge resource under our feet in this region... CMU has continued to serve as a convener and we think that’s a really important role for the university: to be talking about what are these technologies and how do we continue to advance Western Colorado’s interests.”
Since 2007, CMU’s geo-exchange grid has allowed the university to heat and cool 16 connected buildings across campus, with heat energy moved between the ground, campus buildings, and displacement mechanisms.
Capturing and moving this heat energy to where it’s needed lowers the university’s operating costs and reduces its carbon footprint.
This process provides up to 90% of the energy needed to heat and cool connected buildings across the campus.
As the implementation of the geo-exchange system has grown, the school’s annual energy savings have reached an average of $1,568,032. Since 2008, CMU has saved approximately $12 million in energy costs, Marshall said in his keynote address.
“It’s a really simple system,” Marshall said. “The way I’ve thought of it is like sort of a radiator, just like in the front of your vehicle. It’s just moving fluid through a closed loop to try to maintain a constant temperature. It’s the reason our basements are cooler in the summer: it just holds a different lower temperature.”
Another benefit that Marshall discussed is that the savings on energy costs allows the school to offer lower tuition and fees.
Despite receiving $5,561 in state funding per resident student — nearly last among public universities in the state whereas Adams State receives $12,866 per resident student and Western State received $10,480 per resident student — CMU’s tuition and fees combined are short of $10,000, making it one of the most affordable public universities in Colorado.
Out of 11,311 undergraduate students enrolled at CMU in 2022, only 2,750 (or 24.3%) were not minorities, first-generation students, low-income students or any combination of those demographics.
“For us, it isn’t just about education; it’s about education at a cost that’s accessible to students who have typically not had access,” Marshall said.
Marshall said the scale of the geo-exchange grid at CMU provides a regional demonstration for future use. He offered Lincoln Park Pool, the new Grand Junction High School and the proposed Grand Junction Community Recreation Center as possible future sites for similar grids and, thus, similar energy savings.
grand junction’s atomic legacy
After Marshall and Marsh delivered their keynote address, a variety of breakout sessions were concluded. One of those sessions was hosted by U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Legacy Management Site Manager Sara Woods, who discussed Grand Junction’s role in the Manhattan Project that led to the creation of nuclear weapons.
Once the first controlled artificial nuclear chain reaction was conducted under Stagg Field at the University of Chicago, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 2nd Lt. Philip Leahy received top-secret orders in 1943 to acquire as much uranium as possible from the Colorado Plateau.
“He was a key player in bringing the Manhattan Project to our backyard here in Grand Junction,” Woods said. “He made his way west and landed in Grand Junction in that little log cabin down below the Orchard Mesa Cemetery, right next to the railroad, which was easy access for transportation of the uranium that was mined.”
Approximately 14% of the uranium produced during the Manhattan Project came from the Colorado Plateau.
That uranium was sent to the Grand Junction processing site and then shipped out of town. The processing site and its surrounding area would later become Las Colonias Park.
Uranium production increased in the 1950s because of the United States’ Cold War against the Soviet Union. Finally, in 1970, the uranium mill ceased operations and the DOE committed to cleaning up the site through the Uranium Mill Tailing Radiation Control Act (UMTRCA) of 1978.
Every five years, the DOE performs ground-water sampling and surface-water sampling from the Colorado River as part of its long-term stewardship of the site.
“At the time of cleanup, extra effort was taken to ensure the riparian areas along the Colorado River were cleaned up to EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) standards and to ensure that contamination didn’t spread into the Colorado River,” Woods said. “After cleanup, the site was landscaped and the state of Colorado transferred the property to the city of Grand Junction through a quitclaim deed in 1997.”
In 2008, the city constructed the two-lane Riverside Parkway and opened up the mill site property for municipal park development that has since come to fruition.
In 2021, the EPA’s Office of Land and Emergency Management awarded Las Colonias Park with the Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award “for creating partnerships that envisioned the transformation of a former uranium processing facility into a beautiful city-owned park.” The award was shared by the DOE Office of Legacy Management, EPA Region 8, the city of Grand Junction, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, the One Riverfront Board, Bonsai Design, CMU and Downtown Grand Junction (and the Downtown Development Authority).
Atomic Legacy Cabin at 2597 Legacy Way, the cabin where Leahy stayed during his Manhattan Project assignment, remains open to this day as a museum about the region’s role in nuclear power.