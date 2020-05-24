Colorado Mesa University’s fall classes will look considerably different this year but, with CMU among the institutions leading the reopening of Colorado universities, those classes are expected to be held on campus.
Across the country, university administrations grappling with the coronavirus pandemic are weighing their options for this fall. CMU Vice President for Student Services John Marshall said there is a lot of fear within the higher education community about making the decision over reopening.
“I think at a 30,000-foot- view, if you look at a variety of institutions around the country, most universities are frankly petrified of both alternatives,” Marshall said. “They’re scared to not have any students back and be online, and they are scared to bring them back.”
At CMU, officials felt making a decision early and taking time over the spring and summer to fully develop a plan will help them ensure the return of students to campus is done safely, Marshall said. That plan includes ideas like online finals after Thanksgiving break and spaced seating in classrooms.
“I think what we’ve tried to do is say, we’re going to make a call,” Marshall said. “We’re going to make the call that we think is the right one and then build out a framework that allows us to do that in a smart, safe way.”
Making the call to return to in-person learning was only the first step. The university has formed a committee to develop the plan to reopen and engaged leaders within its own faculty, as well as health care leaders from the community, including from area hospitals and Mesa County Public Health.
Dr. Amy Bronson, CMU Physician Assistant Program director, is a co-chair of that committee and said they are planning for COVID-19 to emerge on campus.
“We know COVID is here and we know COVID will be on campus,” Bronson said. “We’re going to put in mitigation strategies to ensure that it is safe, but we’re also going to have containment strategies and contingencies around, what do we do when COVID is here?”
Those strategies will include widespread testing of all students, faculty and staff who return to campus in the fall, CMU President Tim Foster said. Symptom tracking, mask wearing and social- distancing procedures, like having students sit 6 feet apart in classrooms, will all be the norm at CMU this fall.
Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, said what CMU is doing now can be a model for the state as other institutions plan to reopen. She said she holds a weekly call with all Colorado’s university presidents and that maintaining the health of students has to be the top priority.
“We have to do everything we can in terms of interventions to mitigate against this virus and then, most importantly, to communicate to students and their families the confidence that we have in being able to ensure safety for our students,” Paccione said. “That’s the bottom line. We’re not going to open up campuses without making sure we can keep our students safe.”
For the students coming to CMU this fall, ensuring their safety is going to come with some limitations compared to a normal semester, Foster said. The primary difference will be academic, as classes may go into a hybrid of online and in-person learning in order to accommodate social distancing guidelines. It will also transition to all online for exams after Thanksgiving break.
Foster said he has received positive feedback from students and parents about the academic plans.
However, he said students may not have fully considered other limitations they will face, like not being allowed into dorms where they do not live.
“This is going to be a different campus experience at least in the fall, if not in the spring,” Foster said. “I don’t think we’ve really gone into the ‘You aren’t going to be able to do this and you aren’t going to be able to do that’ sort of thing.”
Incoming freshman Zoe Williamson said she’s looking at the fall semester in a positive light. While this will be her first year full time at CMU, she did attend classes there in concurrence with her final classes at Grand Junction High School. She said she will be excited to get onto campus, but is worried that classes could go back to all online if there is spike in COVID-19 cases this fall.
“I don’t think right now it was too bad because it was only a couple months left of the year. But, if I’m starting off on a new journey into college where we’re going to be learning different things, that might be bad or a letdown,” Williamson said.
The university is planning for the possibility that COVID-19 will have a resurgence in the fall. There are a number of plans to respond if that is the case, including returning to all courses moving online.
ENROLLMENT CONCERNS
With so much uncertainty about what attending college will look like amid this pandemic, universities have been worried that students will choose to defer returning for a semester or a full year. Marshall said they initially expected to see a large decline in enrollment at CMU.
“Early on we were planning for double-digit decreases,” Marshall said. “Sixty days ago we were pretty panicked, to be honest.”
The university acted quickly, redeploying more than 100 staff to both recruit new students and to help retain its existing students. So far that effort seems to be successful, with freshman enrollment increasing and overall enrollment staying level, Marshall said.
Maintaining level enrollment would be a major success, Marshall said, during a time when the university is facing a difficult financial situation due to the coronavirus and the effects it has had on the economy. While he said the university is prepared for a difficult financial period, keeping good students and talented staff on board will be what allows CMU to maintain its organizational health during this period of global pandemic.
“I think we’re really focused on, don’t eat your seed corn,” Marshall said. “Don’t lose top talent. Don’t lose out on great kids. We’ll hang on and spend down some of our reserves, and that’s OK as long as we protect the core health of the organization.”