Colorado Mesa University had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the new 46,750-square-feet Foster Field House. The facility has five basketball courts that can also accommodate volleyball and indoor soccer. The building, named for former CMU President Tim Foster, also includes a climbing wall and an indoor running track.
Right, Tim Foster and wife, Joy, were recognized at the Colorado Mesa University ribbon-cutting for the new Foster Field House on Friday.
“It is humbling, to say the least,” Foster said.
The name of the newest building on the Colorado Mesa University campus is unveiled Friday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Foster Field House is named after former CMU President Tim Foster.
Colorado Mesa University's trustee Tim Fry, left, and President John Marshall, right, during Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Foster Field House, named after former CMU President Tim Foster.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
The Foster Field House has five basketball courts that can also accommodate volleyball and indoor soccer. The building also includes a climbing wall and an indoor running track
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Colorado Mesa University officially unveiled its newest addition on campus.
The Foster Field House is a 46,750-square-foot facility, complete with an upper-level track; five courts for basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer; a kinesiology classroom and lab; and an athletic training center with three offices. The cost to build the facility was $23 million.
The building was named in honor of former CMU President Tim Foster, whose 17-year run as university president began in March 2004.
“It is humbling, to say the least,” Foster said. “John (Marshall) approached me several times about naming something on campus in my honor, and each time I told him no. That isn’t why we do what we do. Nonetheless, this is a tremendous honor.”
Foster was joined by his wife, Lisa, and their four sons.
Several speakers, including current President John Marshall, spoke about Foster’s contributions to the university.
CMU volleyball coach Dave Fleming told the crowd that without Foster, the school’s athletic programs may not be where they are today. Fleming was nominated to speak on behalf of the CMU athletic department.
“Campus is amazing. It wasn’t always that way. If we can get a recruit on this campus to visit, they’re interested in coming here almost immediately, no matter where they’re from,” Fleming said. “A lot of that is because of Tim Foster. Every inch of CMU had been renovated and modernized, except for his office. That tells you everything about the selfless nature of Tim.
“(Foster had) a major influence on every student-athlete we get, every championship we win and every All-American we have.”
The field house is a recreation facility open to all students, not just student-athletes, the school said.
Tim Fry, a member of the CMU Board of Trustees, spoke about the process in which buildings on campus are named. Although there are several factors that come into play, Fry said the most important component in deciding who to name a building after comes down to one thing: impact.
“Did that person make an impact on this campus? If you have an impact on the future of this institution, you might get your name on something,” Fry said. “Foster certainly has, and that is why we are here today.”