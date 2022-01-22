From left, Amy Bronson, CMU Physician Assistant Studies Program director, and A’lanne Conrad, a physican assistant faculty member at CMU, right, cut a ribbon at the grand opening of the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center on Friday.
Julie Harthshorn, a local health care professional, checks out a classroom during a tour Friday of the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center on the campus of Colorado Mesa University.
Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE
/ The Daily Sentinel
MCKENZIE LANGE
From left, Amy Bronson, CMU Physician Assistant Studies Program director, and A’lanne Conrad, a physican assistant faculty member at CMU, right, cut a ribbon at the grand opening of the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center on Friday.
MCKENZIE LANGE
People gather as Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall speaks during the grand opening of the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center on Friday, Jan. 21.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall speaks during the grand opening of the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center on Friday, Jan. 21.
Years in the making that were nearly scuttled because of a lack of state funding, Colorado Mesa University has finally completed work on its long-sought medical education building.
The new 24,000-square-foot structure, now known as the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center, is designed to house three CMU programs for physician assistants, occupational therapists and physical therapists.
While some of its construction costs derive from state capital construction money, it got its final funding from St. Mary’s Medical Center and Community Hospital.
“We didn’t think at times this was going to happen,” Amy Bronson, CMU Physician Assistant Studies Program director, said at an unveiling ceremony for the facility on Friday.
“But here we are, and not without the support of so many,” she added. “Thank you all for seeing a need, for taking action and for your capital investment that made this state-of-the-art facility a possibility.”
After that state funding fell apart, nearly a year ago St. Mary’s Hospital dug deeper than it ever had in the past in helping CMU, coming up with $3 million to help the university build what then was only known as its health sciences center.
It not only was the largest single donation CMU had ever received, but it also was the largest single donation the hospital has ever given.
Grand Junction also gave $2.5 million and Community Hospital came up with another $1 million.
The Colorado Health Foundation also is a major contributor.
“Over the years, if you read The Daily Sentinel you’ve probably picked up on the fact that, once or twice over the decades, St. Mary’s and Community have butted heads on a few things, twice, that’s right, only twice.” joked CMU president John Marshall.
“But I’ve got to tell you (St. Mary’s CEO) Brian Johnson and (Community CEO) Chris Thomas linked arms and found ways to cooperate. Our community is better because of it, and CMU is better because of it,” Marshall said.
The new center, located behind the new CMU Maverick Hotel, which also is used for the university’s hospitality course curriculum, features 12 classrooms and labs, including a cadaver laboratory and group study areas.
The new program graduated its first crop of students last year, and has several dozen more still in the pipeline, with even more on a waiting list to attend.