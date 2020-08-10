Colorado Mesa University’s new Outdoor Recreation Industries Studies degree will be able to offer scholarships thanks to a grant from VF Corp, owner of brands like The North Face and Smartwool.
The scholarships are intended to increase diversity in the outdoor recreation industry by prioritizing scholarship awards based on race, ethnic background, gender, economic status and status as a first-generation college student. CMU will offer 10, $3,400 scholarships through this program.
“It is really something that the outdoor recreation industry is prioritizing because they see it not only as the right thing to do, but also as the thing that drives company growth,” said Sarah Shrader, who designed the new degree program. “Promoting diversity is not only good socially, but is better for the bottom line.”
VF Foundation Director Gloria Schoch said promoting diversity in the outdoor industry is important for its future. She said CMU’s new program, which includes interdisciplinary studying, would help provide graduates with the skills the industry needs.
“This is a great opportunity with this scholarship to foster that diverse workforce and pipeline of talent that really can champion greater access and love of the outdoors for everyone,” Schoch said.
“Being able to increase representation of women and people of color in the outdoor industry really helps the industry overall.”
This degree program will be offered for the first time this fall. Schrader said there have already been students transferring into the program, and she’s been helping them choose their courses.
“Working at CMU has been an outstanding experience so far,” Schrader said. “The team that comes together to not only find these grants, but to work collaboratively to write them and get them approved has been really remarkable. After being a business owner for 15 years, I’m really impressed with the amount of collaboration and teamwork in the administration at CMU.”
Jeremy Hawkins, CMU department head of kinesiology, said he’s excited to see the degree program begin this fall. It will be one of five undergraduate degrees offered through that department.
“I think it’s a very unique program set up well to not only help our students be able to do the different skills, which is what a traditional outdoor recreation degree would be, but also the business side as well,” Hawkins said.
Both Shrader and Schoch said they hoped the scholarship would help students with fewer financial resources have access to the program and an opportunity to earn a degree.
“We know that a lot of CMU students face significant financial barriers to reach their educational dreams,” Schoch said.
“Scholarship assistance is truly an invaluable tool to address those barriers. We really do hope these scholarships encourage more participation in the program.”