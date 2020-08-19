Ten thousand masks may not stop COVID-19 spread in local businesses, but it certainly should help.
That’s why Colorado Mesa University, with the help of numerous economic movers and shakers throughout Mesa County, is giving local businesses university-branded masks for their workers. The giveaway is the latest project from Mesa County Economic Development First Responders, a partnership of 16 entities that aims to help businesses rebuild after the initial strike of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of our goals with this was to help our businesses with mask needs. We’re encouraging businesses to give these to their front line workers,” said Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. “It is also a reminder how important CMU is to our economy and community, and it makes students feel welcome.”
Representatives from the partnership are going door-to-door to businesses across the county to drop off a package of ten masks at each stop. Members of the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce, Palisade Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce will be the initial focus for giveaways, Schwenke said, but all businesses will be eligible for their masks.
“You don’t have to sign up, you don’t have to be a member,” Schwenke said. “If a business doesn’t receive their mask by the end of next week, they should call us.”
The genesis of the idea came during a Zoom meeting. Members of the economic development partnership were brainstorming ideas on how to help businesses and protect employees and customers from the virus. They settled on the idea of CMU branded masks and saw it as a way to strengthen the connection between the university and the community.
David Ludlam, spokesperson for CMU, said that initiatives like this can help bring communities together, which is important in times of uncertainty. Outreach like this is part of the CMU brand, President Tim Foster said.
“From economic development and workforce training to applied research and civic development, CMU’s partnerships for community health and safety are also central to our area’s response to COVID-19,” Foster said. “This striving to work together is at the heart of this joint effort to distribute face masks in the community.”