Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CMU Physician Assistant program wins national award

061423 St. Mary's/CMU PA Program
Buy Now

Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Colorado Mesa University Director of Didactic Education Rachel Weinzimmer, middle, poses with Physician Assistant students Taylor Teske, left, and Grace Lake, right, as well as George the Skeleton in a classroom at the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center earlier this week. The CMU Physician Assistant program earned the Outstanding Student Society Award during the American Academy of PAs’ annual conference in Nashville in May. Below, Teske holds the award as she poses with Weinzimmer and Lake outside the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center on the CMU campus.

In January 2022, Colorado Mesa University opened its on-campus St. Mary’s Medical Education Center, the new home for medical fields at the school that resulted from one year of construction and millions of dollars in investments by St. Mary’s Hospital, Community Hospital and the City of Grand Junction.

Sixteen months later, one of the programs housed in the center, CMU’s Physician Assistant (PA) program, was recognized on a national level by an organization comprised of their future peers.

061423 St. Mary's/CMU PA Program
Buy Now

Colorado Mesa Director of Didactic Education Rachel Weinzimmer, right, poses with Physician Assistant (PA) students Grace Lake, left, and Taylor Teske, middle, as well as Loretta the High-Fidelity Mannequin in a mock operation room at the St. Mary's Medical Education Center on Monday.
061423 St. Mary's/CMU PA Program
Buy Now

Scott Crabtree

Colorado Mesa Director of Didactic Education Rachel Weinzimmer, middle, poses with Physician Assistant (PA) students Taylor Teske, left, and Grace Lake, right, in front of the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center on campus Monday. Teske is holding the Outstanding Student Society Award that CMU’s program won at the American Academy of PAs (AAPA) annual conference in Nashville in May.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred