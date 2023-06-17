CMU Physician Assistant program wins national award

Colorado Mesa University Director of Didactic Education Rachel Weinzimmer, middle, poses with Physician Assistant students Taylor Teske, left, and Grace Lake, right, as well as George the Skeleton in a classroom at the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center earlier this week. The CMU Physician Assistant program earned the Outstanding Student Society Award during the American Academy of PAs’ annual conference in Nashville in May. Below, Teske holds the award as she poses with Weinzimmer and Lake outside the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center on the CMU campus.
In January 2022, Colorado Mesa University opened its on-campus St. Mary’s Medical Education Center, the new home for medical fields at the school that resulted from one year of construction and millions of dollars in investments by St. Mary’s Hospital, Community Hospital and the City of Grand Junction.
Sixteen months later, one of the programs housed in the center, CMU’s Physician Assistant (PA) program, was recognized on a national level by an organization comprised of their future peers.