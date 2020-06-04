Colorado Mesa University is moving to open even more of its campus after getting approval from Mesa County Public Health and will likely reopen in-person instruction for a portion of the summer semester.
CMU’s University Center, Outdoor Program, El Pomar Natatorium, Eureka! Math and Science Center, Admissions Office and Student Welcome Center will all reopen under the current plan, which the university calls Safe Together, Strong Together Phase II. CMU closed its campus due to the conoranvirus in March and has been slowly reopening since mid-May.
“In phase two we’ve got a few more things opening up and we’re just going one step at a time very deliberately and with a lot of expertise,” CMU President Tim Foster said. “Hopefully we’ll get open and get open in as safe a manner as possible.”
Foster credited health care professionals who are advising the university, along with members of its own faculty, on its plans to reopen for helping to get more of the campus open.
“I have to say kudos to Mesa County Public Health, St. Mary's, Community Hospital,” Foster said. “We have some really bright, talented folks at infectious disease. Their input has really guided us.”
Currently there are around 100 students living on campus, Foster said with 75 recently moving in. All the new campus residents were tested for COVID-19 prior to moving in. Foster said CMU has enough testing for the students coming to campus for the summer semester, but said they are still working to secure enough testing when the majority of students return in the fall.
“For right now we have adequate testing,” Foster said. “We have work to do to get to where we need to be when all the students get back.”
CMU is working to secure enough tests, but Foster said other aspects, like contact tracing when a student tests positive, present a harder problem to tackle. Foster said resuming in-person classes sometime later this summer will help the university work through issues prior to the start of the fall semester.
“This is our dry run, dealing with some smaller numbers, working out some kinks,” Foster said. “I think rolling into small classroom settings is going to be relatively easy. It’s going to be harder when there is a higher volume of students on campus.”
While Foster said the university is optimistic about bringing students back, he is watching the number of positive cases in the county. On Wednesday, Mesa County Public Health announced four new cases, one of the largest one day totals for Mesa County.
“Hopefully this is a caution to the community to say, ‘Guys it has not gone away and we need to continue (social distancing),’” Foster said.
In a statement following Mesa County’s approval of the university’s latest reopening plan, CMU Vice President John Marshall said the administration would continue to move toward reopening while keeping the process as safe as possible.
“The community’s robust health infrastructure, low COVID-19 case counts, and expanded testing and tracing capacities have allowed a slightly expedited opening schedule for CMU,” John Marshall, vice president for student services, said in a statement. “We still continue to move at a slower pace than what is allowed, and we do so because getting the process right is more important than getting campus open quickly.”