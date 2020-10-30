Throughout 2020, as a tense and high-stakes election has inched closer, residents across the Grand Valley have increasingly spoken up regarding the political issues close to their hearts.
Students at Colorado Mesa University are no exception when it comes to organizing and making their voices heard. The school recently earned a green light rating from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, meaning the school actively promotes free speech by its students with no infringement.
CMU features many student clubs, groups of like-minded students whose activities are only funded by their own efforts. Some clubs focus on hobbies or unique shared interests. Others are more politically inclined.
“The overall consensus that I hear from students in my personal conversations, the energy that I get, is that students are ecstatic and excited to participate in voting, mainly because it’s their opportunity to reflect what they feel is right in their moral standpoint,” CMU Associated Student Government President Angel Bautista said. “We’re the generation that’s going to be taking over in a couple years once we go into the workforce and start doing everything after higher education. This is a perfect chance for students like me and those who have been speaking out to voice our opinions and make a change.
“More than ever, this is an election year where students are finally realizing that and know they have a great chance in front of them to make a difference instead of being those on the side that complain but don’t make an effort to make a change.”
Bautista, a senior, has seen clubs on both sides of the political spectrum being active on campus in his time as a student. Sometimes, the clubs have been dedicated to Democratic issues like climate change or police brutality.
However, as the election has moved closer, he’s seen more public participation from right-wing student clubs, such as Colorado Mesa University College Republicans and the local chapter of Turning Point USA, advocating for conservative issues and the Trump-Pence campaign.
“In the past, there have been (liberal clubs), but this year, I haven’t seen anything quite as up-front as they have been on the right wing,” Bautista said.
Students’ efforts don’t stop at simply expressing their opinions publicly and in groups. The Sustainability Council, a student organization dedicated to promoting environmental, social and economic sustainability, hosted New Era Colorado on campus earlier in the semester. New Era Colorado is an organization dedicated to registering young people to vote and providing information on the hot-button issues on the ballot.
“We hosted New Era Colorado on campus two years ago for another round of voter registration, but this year we felt that their presence was especially important,” Sustainability Council President Ian Thomas said. “They focus on registering young people to vote, and particularly for this election, it is more important than ever that college aged people turn up at the polls. We are graduating into a global pandemic and a planet with a questionable future, so our voices need to be heard.”
Regardless of which side of the two-party aisle political clubs lean, Thomas hopes past collaborations between clubs, especially the collaboration that brought New Era Colorado to campus, will foster healthy, respectful relationships between clubs and their members.
“(New Era Colorado’s) presence also sparked some great collaboration between Sustainability Council, the Political Science Club, and Associated Student Government, focused on having civil and constructive political dialogue,” Thomas said. “We’ve hosted debate watch parties/discussions, and want to make sure any existing tensions don’t manifest in an ugly fashion.”