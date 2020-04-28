Colorado Mesa University professor Tamera Minnick got the full experience she had hoped for while working in Tanzania through a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award, even though that work ended earlier than planned.
Minnick, a professor of environmental science and technology, was on a sabbatical from CMU for this academic year to work in Tanzania. There, she got to pursue research and teach and advise graduate students. She also was able to take in Tanzania’s natural beauty and exotic wildlife, brush up on her Swahili, and experience lots of firsts, such as when she and her husband, ecologist Rich Alward, helped a Canadian researcher do vegetation monitoring on field research plots on the western side of the Serengeti.
“I’d never had elephant poop in a (research) field plot before,” said Minnick, who is perhaps more accustomed to finding mule deer droppings at field sites she has worked at closer to home.
Expecting the unexpected comes with working and living in a foreign country. In Minnick’s case, the unexpected included having her Tanzanian experience cut short by a global pandemic.
Tanzania had its first known case March 16, Minnick said. The U.S. State Department, which runs the Fulbright Program, had issued a travel alert days earlier. Minnick said the State Department said coming back to the United States wasn’t mandatory, but it couldn’t guarantee that those who didn’t return home could do so later.
Minnick, who was watching how bad the virus was hitting Italy, and had family members getting nervous back in the United States, made reservations to return home, and she and Alward left Tanzania on March 18. While they were in the air the next day, the State Department issued a global do-not-travel advisory, closed the Fulbright program and sent everyone home, Minnick said.
HURRYING HOME
Minnick, a former Army medic, said her decision to leave before the program’s closure was based in part on the level of health care available in Tanzania.
She learned that the city she was staying near, Arusha, had just two ventilators.
“But the second thing, I realized that if I did get sick I wouldn’t have wanted to take resources away from Tanzanians when I could be back in the U.S. getting care here,” she said.
Minnick credited the travel agency used by the State Department for working hard to help Fulbright Program participants.
On the Saturday she made her travel arrangements, “they were all online ready to help these hundreds of people trying to get home. For them it was like 2 o’clock in the morning.”
The United States also sent home Peace Corps volunteers from the countries they were serving in due to the pandemic. Minnick also is a Peace Corps veteran, having served in Kenya, where she first learned to speak Swahili.
She said the State Department has said the stipend those in the Fulbright scholar program were receiving would be paid through June, and her 10-month program was to have ended in May.
“I won’t have any economic damages from this,” she said.
But she said some in the scholar program had rented out their homes in the United States while abroad, meaning they had to quarantine with friends after returning home and probably will have to look for housing in a place such as an Airbnb.
Minnick and Alward were able to return to, and quarantine in, their home, as the person house- and dog-sitting for them had another place to go.
Minnick thinks the suspension of the program will be harder for those in the Fulbright student program. In the case of one such student studying where Minnick was in Tanzania, “he just started in January and (now) he doesn’t have a job,” Minnick said.
She said the interruption due to the pandemic could put Fulbright students in a difficult place if they were working on research in the program for master’s or doctoral degrees.
WORK AND PLAY IN TANZANIA
Minnick was one of some 800 people who received Fulbright scholar program awards to teach and do research abroad for the 2019-20 academic year.
One project she undertook there with another professor was to develop a proposal to work with local nongovernmental organizations to do an on-the-ground restoration project like one that has been done in Kenya. There, a group called Justdiggit had paid the local Masai to dig 78,000 small berms to capture water in the rainy season, “and the landscape just bloomed,” Minnick said.
“We were hoping to bring their technique into a really similar ecological and cultural landscape in northern Tanzania and do restoration,” Minnick.
Minnick’s research team was one of 25 that received training through an organization called Bridge Spark Fund in how to enhance their proposal. While her team’s final proposal wasn’t accepted for funding by the Bridge Spark Fund, they learned a lot and hope to apply for a grant from the United States Agency for International Development so they can proceed with the project, perhaps with Tanzanian and CMU students taking part, Minnick said.
Minnick worked at the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology, a graduate school.
“It was really fun to be part of graduate students’ work since we don’t have a graduate program at (CMU) in ecology,” she said.
Alward also worked on a volunteer basis in Tanzania, including training students on the use of drones in ecological work. He left a drone in Tanzania as a donation to students.
Minnick and Alward also found time to get away for excursions such as hiking on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, visiting the wildlife-rich Serengeti region and seeing the Ngorongoro Crater.
Tanzania is a tourism-dependent country, leaving Minnick worried that the potential COVID-19 impacts to the country could go beyond testing its health infrastructure.
“Their economy is going to be hit really hard,” she said.
‘IT WAS PRETTY ABRUPT’
For Minnick, an important part of her work in Tanzania involved helping students, especially in areas such as designing experiments and doing statistical analysis on collected data. Minnick said such projects were ramping up while she was there. Just a week before she left, she had gone out into the field with one graduate student to help her choose where to put her experimental plots.
“We had just reached the point where we were doing all these cool things with graduate students in the field, the new crop of graduate students, helping them start to think about the questions they were going to ask and all that sort of stuff, and getting ready to put in the new proposal to USAID.
“All of these things were going on. Then three days later we had to leave. It was all pretty abrupt,” she said.
But Minnick feels she was able to achieve what she had set out to do during her Fulbright experience. She remains in contact with a lot of students, writing letters of recommendation for them and reviewing their research proposals.
“That was definitely one of my major goals for Fulbright, in my application, was to build these relationships with Tanzanian colleagues, students, that (provide) benefit for future scientific exchanges. I hope there’s some publications, presentations moving knowledge in biodiversity conservation forward.
“It was a really cool experience.”