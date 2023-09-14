Colorado Mesa University on Thursday evening announced the CMU Promise — an initiative to cover 100% of tuition costs for Western Slope students who come from families with an annual income of $65,000 or less.

The CMU Promise will go into effect next fall, covering all costs for students from low- or modest-income families from 22 counties across the entirety of Western Colorado if they attend any CMU campus, including CMU Tech and any satellite campuses.