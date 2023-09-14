Colorado Mesa University unveiled a tuition plan on Thursday, The Promise, which vows to cover 100% of tuition costs for families whose annual income is $65,000 or less to 22 counties across Western Colorado, seen on the map behind CMU President John Marshall, second from left.
Colorado Mesa University unveiled a tuition plan on Thursday dubbed “The Promise,” which vows to cover 100% of tuition costs for families whose annual income is $65,000 or less to 22 counties across Western Colorado. Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, right, praised the initiative: “I’m thrilled that we’re doing this as a community,” she said at the press conference.
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis, right, addresses the media Thursdya alongside Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout during the unveiling of CMU’s plan to cover 100% of tuition costs for families whose annual income is $65,000 or less to 22 counties across Western Colorado.
Colorado Mesa University on Thursday evening announced the CMU Promise — an initiative to cover 100% of tuition costs for Western Slope students who come from families with an annual income of $65,000 or less.
The CMU Promise will go into effect next fall, covering all costs for students from low- or modest-income families from 22 counties across the entirety of Western Colorado if they attend any CMU campus, including CMU Tech and any satellite campuses.