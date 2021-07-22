Norman Walsh, 45, was two decades deep into his career in the restaurant industry when COVID-19 cost him his job.
While he never contracted the virus, he did lose his restaurant job. This left him questioning how he’d make rent, get food on the table and help take care of his two children. His kids’ mom, with whom he shares custody, was able to help out with finances so that Walsh could enroll at Colorado Mesa University.
Of course paying for a two year associate degree in information technology was going to be difficult, but he had another saving grace, this time from the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI). Walsh just had to prove that he was impacted by the pandemic, which was easy, and he received about $2,000 to help as he returned to school.
“I had already been looking for a new job. I wanted a 9 to 5 so that I could actually see my kids and spend time with them. COVID-19 forced me into that and then COSI got the wheels turning for me,” Walsh said. “Now, I’m in a great position. I have a 4.0 GPA, I can actually start applying for jobs soon.”
Now, more people can be a success story thanks to $300,000 in funds for the university’s COSI Displaced Worker Scholarship, or the What If Scholarship, that the university received. Each student can earn up to about $5,000.
Eligibility is for students who are pursuing a technical certificate, an associate degree or recently resumed their pursuit of a bachelor’s degree and will be finished by May 2023. Anyone who has been impacted by COVID-19 is eligible.
Lost your job? You’re eligible. Partner lost their job? You’re eligible. Your kids were homeschooled because school was online? Yep, you’re eligible.
“And the money covers just about anything that helps you with school — groceries so that you’re fed, gas so that you can get to campus, tuition, or your electricity bill. Winter is around the corner, so you can use this money for snow tires,” said Stephanie Parsons, COSI Admissions & Academic Coach. “We won’t ask for receipts because some people may be embarrassed that they can’t make rent or put food on the table otherwise.”
Once students receive the money, Parsons will also stay in touch to make sure things are going well and help however she can. Forty recipients from last year’s round of money have already graduated, Parsons said.
CMU has also received COSI money specific for students who live in Delta County.
“Even if they’re living in Grand Junction for school, they can still be eligible for this money,” Parsons said.
“I CAN RAISE MY KIDS”
Parsons remembers meeting Walsh. He was nervous to go back to school given his age and was unsure how to navigate his way to a degree, Parsons said.
“He was so nervous but he succeeded, and went above and beyond. Now he wants to be a mentor to other COSI students,” Parsons said. “I can’t tell you how happy that makes my heart.”
Parsons recommends anyone who qualifies for the displaced worker scholarship but who may be unsure of what to pursue to attend an informational night on July 27 and July 29. For more information, you can email Parsons at sparsons@coloradomesa.edu.
Walsh, meanwhile, is nearly done with his degree. On top of that he’ll also leave school with a handful of certifications.
But any sort of professional development for Walsh takes a back seat to his family. He loves his kids and working those grueling 2 p.m. — 10 p.m. shifts meant he rarely got to see them. Now, Walsh credits Parsons and the COSI scholarship for helping him change that. And you can hear the happiness in his voice when he brings it up.
“I can raise my kids, I don’t have to miss any more baseball games,” Walsh said with palpable excitement. “If you have questions, reach out to the school. They’ll help you.”