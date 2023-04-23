Colorado Mesa University’s rodeo team has earned attention recently for being the first women’s team in school history to advance to the college rodeo nationals.
It was also the first time in CMU rodeo history that a female rider won barrel racing in the conference, and she did so as just a freshman.
“I’m so excited to have qualified for nationals,” said Wylee Mitchell, the barrel racer from Pioche, Nevada. “It is a very cool time to be a part of (CMU) rodeo. The program seems to be growing so fast. There’s definitely a lot of potential, so I can’t imagine what the program will be like by the time I’m a senior.”
Mitchell, a mass communications major, said she has been barrel racing for as long as she can remember. She’s had her horse, Smokey Gold Jack, since he was a year old and began racing with him when he turned six.
Since 2018, the program’s roster has more than quadrupled and has drawn cowboys and cowgirls from across the country. Much of that growth, team members agree, can be attributed to the team’s head coach, Branden Edwards.
Edwards graduated from Fruita Monument High School in 2003 and then attended Mesa State College, graduating in 2008.
He became the head coach of the rodeo team in 2018 when the team had only five competitors. Now, five years later, there are 17 women and six men on the roster.
Edwards makes his living during the summers as a rodeo announcer, traveling around the region from Colorado to Texas and beyond.
“Branden is a national announcer. He’s got a really good, really recognizable voice that has given him a name in the rodeo world,” said Reese Kegans, Assistant Athletic Director at CMU. “He’s able to network and recruit all over the country, from Colorado to Texas to Wyoming, and has really helped put CMU on the map. He’s built a phenomenal roster, and it shows.”
The women’s team has grown considerably, and has attracted competitors from Texas, Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming and even Canada.
The women on the team say that it is Edwards, and his wife and assistant coach, Tia Jo Edwards, who have forged such a strong culture.
“Branden and Tia are more than just coaches. They’re almost like family. They’ll do anything for you,” said McKenna Clingman, a junior goat tyer and team roper from Laramie, Wyoming. “When I first got to Grand Junction, I didn’t have anything. I didn’t have any job prospects, I didn’t have a place to stay. Branden and Tia caught wind of that, and within a week I had several interviews lined up and a place to stay. They support you in life, not just in rodeo.”
CMU’s rodeo program has existed since the early 1970s, but, historically, it was just a club sport. As Edwards put it, “Grand Junction has always had a rodeo culture, so the potential has always been there. We just weren’t tapping into it.”
A decade ago, university leadership decided to make rodeo a varsity sport. They hired a full-time staff: a head coach, assistant coach and adviser.
Edwards attributes a lot of the program’s success to former CMU President Tim Foster and current President John Marshall.
“The support of the school has been huge. Foster and Marshall both saw the potential in this program, and their support is paying off,” Edwards said. “When they created a full time, head coach position, everything changed. It gave the coach the ability to completely commit to the program and pursue every avenue of expansion.”
The university currently owns an 8.5-acre parcel of land on Orchard Mesa, complete with a stall barn, practice arena and some parking spaces, that the rodeo team uses. Edwards hopes to grow the program enough to build a full practice arena in the next decade.
Edwards also credits his staff for the blossoming success of the rodeo team.
His wife, Tia, is both the assistant coach and “honorary team mom.” And Kevin Bates, CMU’s rodeo adviser, is a “workaholic who has done so much for rodeo at CMU,” according to Edwards.
“Tia has done more than most people would and has helped turn the program into a tight-knit family,” Edwards said. “And Kevin Bates is unbelievable. He’s done more for this program than almost anyone. Not only is he the team’s academic adviser, but he’s also our facility manager. He uprooted his whole family and moved them to the facility so he could maintain the grounds. He’s very committed and cares a lot.”
Edwards expects the program’s growth to continue, and said he could see upwards of 35 people on the roster in the near future.
The 2022-2023 academic year garnered the most rodeo scholarships to date. As one of two non-NCAA sports at CMU (cycling being the other one), the rodeo team can waive dorm fees, for example, but still can’t yet offer full scholarships. This year, Edwards has given more than $7,000 in scholarships and hopes that, in the future, he’ll be able to offer up to ten full ride scholarships.
Students are still expected to maintain a minimum of a 2.0 grade point average and be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, but since they are not part of the NCAA, the rodeo team competes against nearly everyone, from junior colleges to Division I universities.
“Rodeo is a unique sport because it is the only one that deals with animals,” Kegans said. “Rodeo has been recognized for the third year in a row as the top of our conference. That is different from just about any other sport here, because rodeo competes against all levels. They aren’t just one of the best programs in Division II, but one of the best overall.”
Despite all the talk about growth, the rodeo team, and specifically the women’s rodeo team, has their sights focused on one thing and one thing only: nationals.
The College National Finals Rodeo will be held in Casper, Wyoming from June 10 to 17.
“That is definitely the main priority, for both myself and the team,” Mitchell said. “I want to win in barrel racing, and I want the team to make history. The program is going to change in a very positive way.”