Colorado Mesa University has been trying to get state funding for its geothermal energy project for the past eight years, but now it has an unexpected ally, Gov. Jared Polis.
That’s because the governor has since highlighted geothermal projects as part of his push for the state to convert to 100% renewable energy by 2040.
The university’s $4 million request for state dollars toward a $9 million project to expand its “geothermal exchange loop” is last on its own priority list for capital construction projects, and 29 out of 30 on the list from the Colorado Commission on Higher Education.
It is, however, sixth on the list for recommendation from the governor’s Office of State Planning & Budgeting.
Last year, OSPB did not recommend it for funding, and the CCHE listed it second to last. As a result, it’s never received state funding.
That may change, however, now that Polis unveiled his “Heat Beneath Our Feet” initiative at CMU in September, and is using what CMU has already done as an example at this week’s winter conference of the Western Governors’ Association in Phoenix. Polis was elected the new chair for the bipartisan group for 2023.
“The bipartisan nature of the Western Governors’ Association meetings gives governors a unique opportunity to collaborate on issues the western states face, develop strategies and advance initiatives,” Polis said. “I am thrilled ... to continue to progress the Heat Beneath Our Feet Initiative.”
CMU’s existing geothermal system, which includes 171,000 feet of pipes and seven well fields, serves several of its academic buildings, including the University Center and Maverick Center. In the summer months, heat is drawn from buildings to the underground pipes to cool it off. In winter months, warm air is drawn from the ground and blown into buildings.
“The university says the additions to the geo-exchange system will improve the performance and safety of the existing system, which is at capacity,” the university wrote in its application to the Legislature’s Capital Development Committee, which CMU officials discussed with the six-member panel on Wednesday.
“The system cannot currently meet the cooling demands of the connected load during peak demand,” the request reads. “Campus electrical demand is also rapidly approaching the maximum capacity of the existing electrical feeds to the site from Xcel Energy. The combination of solar panel system and battery storage is crucial to avoiding a costly new electrical feed to the campus.”
The university is planning to put $5 million of money raised through other sources for the project, which it hopes to have completed by August 2026.
The university also is asking the committee for $42.8 million to renovate and expand the Maverick Center, which is its top construction priority. It hopes to raise $4.8 million on its own to renovate the 10,790-square-foot building, and construct a new 72,000-square-foot sports arena.
CMU also is requesting $25 million for a new building as part of its Engineering and Computer Science programs.
In 2018, the university used its own funds to construct a building to house its Engineering Department and the John McConnell Math and Science Center, now known as Confluence Hall.
Finally, the university also is asking, again, for $25 million to build a new student parking garage.
Those final three requests aren’t new, and all received low priority ratings from CCHE and OSPB.
The committee is just starting its process to consider millions of dollars in capital funding requests for university and state buildings for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which beings July 1.
How much money the committee will have to allocate to them won’t be known for months.