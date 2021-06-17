A project replacing the turf at Colorado Mesa University’s Maverick Field is set to be finished by the end of this week, according to CMU Director of Facilities David Detwiler.
The field, which hosts the CMU soccer and lacrosse teams, as well as high school and other local soccer and lacrosse teams and tournaments and camps, was more than seven years old and due to be replaced, Detwiler said in an email Tuesday.
A turf field like the one being replaced would typically last 10 years or more under minimal use, Detwiler said, but the heavy use incurred by Maverick Field hosting multiple teams and sports meant it had to be replaced sooner.
The field was last replaced in 2013, according to Detwiler. This replacement is slated to cost just under $600,000, he said.
The project replaced the turf field with an artificial turf consisting of two types of “grass” blades and a mix of sand and rubber for the base, Detwiler said.
Detwiler said that construction will help the field last longer and provide a better play surface.
The project also replaced some drainage lines under the field and regraded the field, which will improve the playing surface and reduce potential injuries, Detwiler said.
The field will have the same uses as before, Detwiler said.
Maverick Field was formerly named for Walter Walker, a former publisher of The Daily Sentinel who was at one time affiliated with the Grand Junction chapter of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s.
On June 19, 2020, the Colorado Mesa University Board of Trustees unanimously voted to remove the Walker name.