Colorado Mesa University’s return to campus is layered, like an onion.
Cohorting will be in place, the school will still utilize its symptom tracker, spaces will be thoroughly cleaned and its robust testing system is back for round two.
This year’s plan is mostly the same as last year’s, but one big change is that masks will not be required.
“What we’re doing is called mindful masking. If you’re in a crowded indoor space, it’s probably best to mask up in that scenario. If you’re out in the grass eating lunch with friends, you probably don’t need to,” said Dr. Amy Bronson, director of the physician assistant program. “We want people to know that masking doesn’t only protect you, but it protects your neighbors and fellow students. Our full plan is around educating, engaging and empowering our students and staff. It’s a multi-layered approach.”
Bronson is confident in that approach because CMU is building upon a successful foundation. But the school isn’t staying complacent.
Some aspects from last year’s plan are gone, such as temperature screenings, which were shown to be unreliable in tracking the virus, Bronson said.
“After last year, we now know that a fever isn’t always a symptom. That’s part of our mindset here,” Bronson said. “We’re using all of this data we’ve collected, partnerships we established last year and new tools like vaccines to sharpen our arrows.”
In April, CMU made clear that vaccines will not be required for students to return. Instead, they have one of three options: Show proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, proof of prior infection or provide a negative test.
Like masks, the school wants to educate students on the virtues and safety of the vaccines.
During move-in days, the school will have pop-up vaccine clinics and students can make appointments on the spot.
“We know this is not the route everyone wants to go down, and that’s fine. We also know that vaccines don’t offer full protection, but they give you the best protection,” Bronson said.
CMU is still working out the specifics of its mindful masking mantra.
Can one professor require masks in a class while another doesn’t?
They’re still ironing that out and should have answers by sometime in the week of Aug. 16, Bronson said.
“For this to work, it comes down to our partnerships with the community, our people and the data we have,” Bronson said. “Guidelines may shift rapidly. As scientists, things we know today can be different tomorrow. So ultimately, we need to stay nimble in all of this.”