Peninah Feldman, Avery Clouse, Elizabeth Hanson, Troy Day, Joal Graham and Sara Griffin pour heated metal from a cupola into forms Friday as part of their Colorado Mesa University Student Showcase project.
Students Ryan Kissinger, Haley Klasner, Samuel McGovern, Levi Rivers and Anja Tschohl came up with a design for a safe way for pedestrians and cyclists to get over or under Highway 6&50 from Redlands Parkway to the Mesa Mall area.
Photos by SCOTT CRABTREE/The Daily Sentinel
Colorado Mesa University students Isabelle Hernandez, Landon Stickler, Jacob Troescher and Reece Davis put on a demonstration navigating robots.
Students Derek Santiago, Ryan Primeau and Garrett Hansen designed “The Bonsai Magic Brake” for zipline use.
Portions of the Colorado Mesa University campus were transformed Friday into presentation areas.
Future engineers, artists, linguists and many others presented their projects to fellow students, faculty and community members during CMU’s 14th annual Student Showcase.
One of the more conspicuous presentations occupied a parcel of grass near the University Center.
The large, smoking cupola — a cylindrical furnace used to refine metals — was the brainchild of four seniors and was a project six months in the making.
The four students who facilitated the project were Elizabeth Hanson, a psychology major minoring in studio art, Avery Klouse, a studio art major, Peninah Feldman, an art history and studio art major, and Sara Griffin, another studio art major.
“A lot goes into this behind the scenes. You’re seeing it all happening now, but the workload that goes into a cupola is tremendous,” Feldman said. “It took more than six months of hard work in the Fine Arts building for the four of us to get this right.”
Hanson and Klouse explained that any metal is put inside the furnace where it gets heated up. Once the metal is hot enough, it goes into a lower compartment of the cupola called the windbox. Once there, the metal is melted into a liquid, drips into a well and is then able to be tapped from a spout.
Inside the cupola, the temperature can exceed 25,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
Klouse said assembling the cupola, and then being able to showcase it, was a valuable experience for her team.
“Most people don’t know what a cupola is, and most people don’t know about iron casting, so it’s cool to get that information out there,” Klouse said. “This is an important skill to have, and it meant a lot to be able to develop it with this team.”
Another project was done by a handful of engineering students, including senior civil engineering major Samuel McGovern.
McGovern and his peers proposed the idea of erecting a pedestrian bridge near 24 Road. The engineering students detailed the building plans, the map of where it would be built and the regulations in place they’d need to meet in order to get the bridge completed.
“(The idea was to) find a way for bicyclists and pedestrians to get from the Junior Service League Park to the southeastern corner of 24 Road and Patterson,” McGovern said. “I’m proud to show people this plan that was really made on behalf of the city and community to benefit pedestrians, cyclists and the rest of town.”
Nearby, the team of Ryan Primeau, Derek Santiago and Garrett Hansen showcased an application of a more efficient magnetic braking system for ziplining.
Not all the presentations involved engineering.
Ben Tuka, a senior majoring in Spanish, showed off his linguistic skills — telling a crowd about the importance of language as it pertains to identity.
“Language is a major factor in shaping human identity,” Tuka said in Spanish. “Learning another language, one that is not your own, helps people understand other people.”