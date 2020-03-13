Colorado Mesa University is moving to online-only classes for the first two weeks after spring break, leaving administrators, professors and students with a little more than a week to prepare for the challenges a digital courseload will bring.
“We have some of the brightest and most creative minds actively working to solve some of these questions,” said CMU Vice President for Student Services John Marshall. ”Not a simple task, but resourceful people are going to be coming up with solutions for students and get courses reorganized.”
The online-only move also applies to classes at Western Colorado Community College.
As classes move to online only for two weeks, dorms will remain open.
“In the event of a full online scenario, dorms will remain open, student services will continue and food service will remain uninterrupted,” Marshall said.
Marshall explained that CMU has been in contact with Mesa County Health, the Colorado Department, the CDC and other universities in Colorado, including discussions about possible impacts to campus and student housing.
“If cases were identified within the campus community, our leadership will work directly with health officials to determine a plan for social distancing, self-quanatine best practices, as well as other response protocols that health officials develop in response to new information and changing conditions,” he said.
Though some courses, such as English, mass communication and various math-based disciplines, may better adapt to the change, hands-on and lab-based subjects will likely need to get more creative.
CMU Program Director of the Physician Assistant Program Amy Bronson said the program plans to leverage technology whenever it can to assist in helping with the challenges that moving online presents.
For example, while they won’t be able to be in a cadaver lab as they normally would be, students will be able to use virtual anatomy dissection tables to practice and learn.
Bronson said in some courses, students will be using 3D table renderings of cadavers, helping circumvent some of the inability to be in a lab.
The 3D rendering allows students to rotate and move the cadaver around for different dissections, all from the comfort of their home. Bronson said the program provides students with feedback in real time.
Other courses may have students record themselves practicing techniques at home and send the recordings to instructors for review and feedback.
Colorado Mesa University uses Brightspace, also known as D2L, as its learning management system for all online, hybrid and face-to-face courses, according to the website.
To help those less familiar, the Office of Distance Education complied a list of faculty who teach online on a regular basis and advised professors to connect with those more comfortable with the online environment.
Bronson said she thinks the faculty all have the tools to be successful and she’s already seen colleagues lean on one another as they move to online. She’s been really impressed by the collaboration not just at CMU but at institutions across the state.
For CMU freshman biology student Macy Ortiz, that first course on the Monday after spring break will be the first one she’s ever taken online.
“I don’t think it’s going to be that big of a change… it’s all on D2L,” she said.
She expected the biggest challenges to be on the faculty side of it as they are “sort of paddling upstream,” but she didn’t think the move is “going to be as hard as everyone thinks because so much of our work is on D2L.”
She added that the biggest adjustment for her will be not being able to communicate in person with her professors on a daily basis.
“Those face-to-face interactions with professors are very beneficial,” she added.
Aside from not having as much to do without any in-person class attendance, she didn’t expect dorm life to see much of a change.