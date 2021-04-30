Now that he’s been offered the position as president of Colorado Mesa University, John Marshall has the task of filling the shoes, and continuing the success of, outgoing-president Tim Foster.
Students and staff who worked alongside Marshall think he’s up to the task.
“I’ve had an interesting chance of getting to work with John and see how he handled the complexities of our COVID-19 response,” said Amy Bronson, who co-chaired CMU’s COVID-19 response team with Marshall. “He has the political and business acumen to run an institution and put together partnerships. Few people do that as well as him.”
Marshall and Bronson were the faces of CMU’s pandemic response team, which allowed the university to return to in-person learning when most campuses in the country were shuttered.
The response team worked long hours beginning spring 2020 to facilitate a successful return to in-person learning.
What stuck out to Bronson most was his humility.
“He didn’t go in thinking he had all of the answers. He was patient, listened to what people had to say. He was actively engaged with different and opposing viewpoints,” she said.
She cautioned that running a university is much more complex than the pandemic response team but thinks that Marshall is going to continue CMU’s growth.
That’s what some students want as well.
Under Foster, CMU grew into a regional college stalwart, growing its operating budget, degrees given and student population. He also fostered a thriving athletics program, more than doubling the number of programs.
Vinny Curci is on the CMU lacrosse team and said what matters most to him is nurturing athletic success.
“One worry I had was if the new president would take care of athletics,” Curci said. “I know Marshall worked under a great man and I hope he continues that with athletics.”
Cassandra Santa Rosa also wants to see Foster’s efforts continued. She’s a California native who fell in love with the campus on a tour. What wooed her was the strength of the outdoor recreation program, the beauty of the art building and how seamless nature was woven into campus.
Once Santa Rosa enrolled in classes, she was impressed by the campus culture. “I really like everything how it is,” she said. “I don’t think much needs to change and I’d like for things to stay as they are.”
Bronson thinks that what students love most about CMU — the culture and infrastructure of the education — are inherent with the university. Not everything will stay the same, but Bronson expects students will still enjoy the university.
“John and Foster are two different individuals. Their skill sets are similar but they lead in different ways,” she said. “I don’t see our culture changing, but I see John bringing new ideas to the table.”