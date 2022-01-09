One day, Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall received a phone call from Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, who presented him with, as Rubinstein first phrased it, “this crazy idea.”
It didn’t take long for Marshall to realize that the idea was far from crazy.
Beginning this month, the District Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with Mesa County Valley School District 51, is introducing a new program to combat truancy in local schools: the Lighthouse Project.
“You’ve got a variety of youth diversion programs, truancy programs, etc., where we’ve got young people in our community who, with some support, these are young people who are ultimately going to be people who will be contributing leaders to our community if we can get them the kind of mentoring support they need as youngsters,” Marshall said.
This program offers an alternative to the county’s current truancy and youth diversion programs. The difference is where Colorado Mesa comes into play — more specifically, Colorado Mesa students who want to show the way forward for students struggling with attendance or poor personal decisions.
The Lighthouse Project will see these students sent to Colorado Mesa to receive mentoring from college students. Marshall and Rubinstein believe this arrangement will benefit all parties involved, especially the younger students who need help.
“For CMU, it’s two-fold: 1. Obviously, it’s good for our community to see students be effectively brought back from some bad choices and mentored into making better choices; 2. For our students, there’s this whole other opportunity, and that is that of being a near-peer mentor,” Marshall said.
“When you think about all the various academic programs CMU offers, whether that’s counseling psychology or social work or whether that’s in exercise science and education and so forth, there’s all these opportunities where we have college students who can benefit from mentoring youngsters that really need it.”
Once a District 51 student finds themself in one of the county’s youth diversion programs, they’ll be referred to the Lighthouse Project and make their way to Colorado Mesa’s campus.
Marshall believes the location of the mentoring program will prove significant.
“It’s not just who is mentoring them but where they’re mentoring them; it becomes a much more positive and aspirational environment,” Marshall said. “It’s one thing to be in a facility where other kids who have kind of gotten into trouble hang out. It’s a whole other thing to be surrounded by thousands of 18 to 22-year-olds who are smart, aspirational, ambitious and making healthy choices.”