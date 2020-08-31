Duke Rumley beat drugs and alcohol 31 years ago in South Bend, Indiana.
Tailgating at Notre Dame football games sober was awkward for him, and he began to rely on substances to have fun. Since then, he has championed sobriety.
About two and a half years ago, he founded S.AF.E. — Sober AF Entertainment — and sets up sober zones at music festivals, sports games and other large gatherings to help people who don’t want to be tempted out of sobriety.
S.AF.E along with Crea Results, an organization focused on strengthening Latinx communities on the Front Range, were on the Colorado Mesa University campus Friday to host a sober party for students ahead of today’s International Overdose Awareness Day.
“We’re here (at Colorado Mesa) because college has this tradition of drinking, it’s ingrained here,” Rumley said. “We want them to know that you can have fun without being intoxicated.”
Both organizations were brought here by a group of three CMU marketing students Gabriela Pineda, Max Heublein and Keenan Smith. Gabriela’s father, Fernando Pineda, is the executive director of Crea Results.
There were non-alcoholic drinks, music and giant pong with paint buckets and basketballs. Students were given wristbands pledging sobriety for today as well.
But what stuck out most to some was a cork board, on which students could fill out a slip of paper and write who they were sober for. For Gabriela and her friends, they were staying substance-free for their friend, Jakob Evens.
Evens died Oct. 5, 2019, in a single-car rollover accident on Interstate 70. His friends say he was intoxicated from drinking. That weekend was a big day of drinking for everyone on campus, Fernando Pineda said, and it shook him, his daughter and her friends.
“We all loved him, he was an amazing person,” Gabriela said. “That really hit home for all of us. We’re college kids, we drink. We all thought, ‘Why are we doing this?’ So we decided to be a lot smarter about how we do stuff.”
Because of Evens’ death, Gabriela and her friends want to let students know that they can stay sober or, if they choose not to, be safe.
Building a network of sobriety is important, Rumley said, especially last year.
There were 70,980 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, there’s fear that number could increase in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s why it’s important to Rumley that he plant the seeds of a sobriety network.
“We do what Alcoholics Anonymous can’t do,” Rumley said. “We market ourselves and promote ourselves. That’s not AA’s role, but it can be our role.”
S.AF.E plans on sponsoring a camping trip in September near Grand Junction and to make an appearance at Country Jam in 2021, Rumley said.
When there, and when large events like that return, he said to look for the yellow balloons — that’s where the sober people are.
As for Gabriela and friends, they want to emphasize options for intoxicated students. They can use MAVRides, a free service to get students home safely from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.
”We’re not asking people to stay sober forever,” she said. “We just want them to know that it’s an option and ask them to stay safe.”