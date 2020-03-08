Thirty-four Colorado Mesa University mechanical engineering students spent Saturday playing with toy cars in a project designed to make young children with disabilities mobile.
The students designed small cars that the children could ride and play in, no matter their physical limitations.
At the end of the day, the students watched as the children drove away with big smiles on their faces.
“For one kid, I remember seeing him at the end of the day once he realized he could push a button to make the car move,” said Monty Carlo, a mechanical engineering student who was volunteering in the program for a fourth year in a row.
The “Go Baby Go” program, sponsored at CMU in partnership with Family Health West, provided modified, ride-on electric cars to several young children with disabilities. The cars allow them to move independently.
Each child was assigned a pit crew of student engineers and a pediatric therapist to make sure the needs of the child were addressed. Therapists worked with the students to ensure things like the angle of the seat was considered in designing the car for proper posture.
“Every child is different,” said CMU student Nicole Monty. “Not one car we’ve made has been the same.”
She said she’s worked on a car for a nonverbal, autistic child, and they worked with the therapist on attaching a metal board with lettering on the front of the vehicle, enabling the child to spell words while in the driver’s seat.
Design officers for each team included older students and students who had done the program in the past to ensure every team had enough expertise.
Carlo said the program has given him a lot of hands-on experience, and one year he helped teach another student how to properly solder.
Some cars needed to have a large push button mounted and wired to replace the foot pedal; others needed PVC piping to act as support for the children.
Students and therapists modified the cars onsite to match the specific needs of each child.
Sarah Lanci, CMU assistant professor of mechanical engineering, said each team put in 20 to 30 hours of work on their projects. Students typically don’t work with circuits until their junior year, but this project gave them the opportunity to do that kind of hands-on work everyday.
Seven cars were modified by “Go Baby Go” this year, and more than 30 have been given to children over five years.
For one vehicle going to a kid heading to Africa this year, custom spare parts for the vehicle using a 3D printer were made so he’d always be prepared.
Andrea Goodwin, an occupational therapist for Family Helath West Foundation, said all the kids were chosen based on their mobility needs.
She said she’s seen joy sticks put in cars, adaptive seating, parental steering and more.
“Today is about getting the kids in the cars,” she said.
The cars, seat belts and harnesses were all purchased by Numotion, which provides mobility solutions, wheelchairs and mobility equipment to individuals across the country.