A team of Colorado Mesa University students was recognized for their work with Eureka! McConnell Science Museum during the third annual Wright Collegiate Challenge.
The Wright Collegiate Challenge, which took place April 19, is a semester-long program for Colorado students who are paired with organizations to develop solutions to challenges in the outdoor industry.
Team Pathway to Dreams, one of four CMU student teams representing the Outdoor Recreation Industry Studies Program, was awarded the people's choice award for their project focused on Riverfront Trail access for Clifton children. Special recognition went to Valeria Herrera for her leadership and community-focused approach in her work on Eureka! McConnell Science Museum’s challenge to improve access to the Riverfront Trail for Clifton-community kids.
Ten teams competed in the challenge representing Colorado Mesa University, Western Colorado University and Colorado Mountain College.
“Our students did an outstanding job partnering with Colorado businesses and organizations to develop real-life solutions to challenges in the industry,” said Sarah Shrader, Faculty Director of the Outdoor Rec Industry Studies degree at CMU. “This next generation of outdoor recreation industry professionals is bright, hard-working, innovative, and mission-driven. During The Wright Collegiate Challenge, they were able to develop skills to lead this growing industry. I am so proud of these students and their persistence and passion.”