Students at Colorado Mesa University unveiled a contraption on Friday that might be able to identify COVID-19 outbreaks before they occur.
CMU’s Engineers without Borders club collaborated with students at the University of Colorado-Boulder to create a system that can capture wastewater and test it for traces of COVID-19.
“We’re trying to get back to the source as quick as we can,” said Jordan Coquoz, one of the CMU students who worked on the project. “We can do random testing around campus but once those results come back, it’s probably too late anyway.”
The device utilizes a battery-powered pump that sucks water from a sewer pipe through a tube and into a container.
A small piece of copper is attached at the end of the device to filter debris out of the sample water.
The collected samples will then be sent to a lab on the Front Range where it will be tested for COVID-19.
Most of the device was designed by CU Boulder students but they struggled with the filter. That part was difficult because letting toilet paper into the tube clogged it, and having too big of a filter would create a toilet paper dam.
That’s when the CMU students stepped in and designed the filter through an intense six days of work during the first week of school.
Michelle Mellenthin, an assistant professor in electrical and computer engineering and faculty adviser for the club at CMU, helped the students manage their time and assisted them with putting the testing device together.
She was impressed by the students’ dedication to the project.
“The thing that excites me most about this is the fact it was the students who designed it and it works well,” Mellenthin said. “I’m really proud of their ability to put in the amount of hours that they did. We were in the engineering building on Sunday running things through the test equipment to make sure it worked.”
Now that the devices have been implemented, the next step is to send the samples collected to the lab to be tested and then understand that data. Mellenthin said that could take a week or so because of how much is out of their control.
If this is successful, it can be used as a preliminary warning system, Coquoz said, and keep infected people from going out onto campus and into the community.
“I have a big heart for helping people anyway I can, and I love helping people anyway I can,” Coquoz said. “This is a way those two can be married.”