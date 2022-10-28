Colorado Mesa University was a stage for political sparring between some of the state's biggest politicians Tuesday, and the stage, it should be noted, was set by students.
Students played an integral role in Tuesday's debates, as a team of communication students broadcast the debates live while a different pair of students were among those who asked questions to the candidates.
Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, and Jared Polis, the Democrat incumbent, were the two gubernatorial candidates who debated first.
Ganahl made several jabs at Polis, attributing inflation, homelessness and child literacy shortcomings to his administration. The Republican said "Polis is the problem" and described herself as a "mad mom."
Noting the contrast in their opening remarks, Polis said that, unlike his opponent, he is a "happy dad".
"I feel like Jared Polis was clearly the more seasoned, more mature candidate," said Sean Sullivan, a senior communications student at CMU. "You could tell that Ganahl had a very specific agenda she was trying to push. She seemed to be more of the 'gotcha' style of politician, which I don't care for. She tried to attack Polis a couple of times over some silly stuff, like with some allegations about taking advice from Kim Kardashian and the danger of wolves."
Polis also scored points with a few nods to things happening on campus, such as CMU's geothermal heating system.
"(In Colorado) we're blessed with great solar and wind resources in addition to our traditional energy resources, as well as geothermal resources, which CMU has already tapped into to save students more than 2% a year," Polis said.
Some students who tuned in to Tuesday's debates noticed that Ganahl did not emphasize the university's sustainable heating methods the way Polis did.
"I really liked that Polis gave our geothermal system a shout out," Ana Hernandez, a CMU student who is yet to declare a major, said. "The conversation of energy is such an important one, and CMU has a really efficient and sustainable way of producing energy that doesn't pollute the atmosphere, so I appreciated the shout out."
Ganahl accused Polis of being one of the most "China-friendly governors" in the country. Polis countered by mentioning that in 2019 and under his administration, Colorado hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen where they discussed U.S.-Taiwan relations, something the Chinese Communist Party is not fond of.
Fentanyl became a recurring issue among the candidates for governor Tuesday. Ganahl said that she would make fentanyl a felony and that doing so would help mitigate the state's worsening homeless issue.
Polis again countered by saying that "...fentanyl has been, is and will be illegal in Colorado as long as I'm governor of this state."
The governor signed a new bill into law earlier this year which made it a felony to possess more than one gram of fentanyl. The law went into effect July 1.
Of the three panelists who posed questions to the candidates, one was Jason Hunter, a senior at CMU and the vice president of the university's associated student government.
"I'm proud that CMU runs a tight budget and charges the lowest tuition and fees of all Colorado universities," Hunter said.
Hunter went on to express his concern about how each candidate as governor would try to "equalize funding" for CMU, Metropolitan State University of Denver and other smaller universities and community colleges who tend to get less funding than bigger state schools. Hunter also said that the smaller universities and community colleges tend to make up more first generation, low income and minority students.
Another student that weighed in on the debates was Leah Molé who is a senior majoring in psychology.
"I'd prefer Polis over Ganahl because of the past four years of what I'd say has been positive work," Molé said. "I value the legislative accomplishments like kindergarten and preschool being universally free for all students, the shift away from fossil fuels, more reliance on renewable energy, taxes not increasing for lower and middle class people and how a woman's right to choose is protected. I wouldn't trade a proven record of progress for someone who doesn't have those values in mind."
Shortly after the gubernatorial candidate debates ended the U.S. Senate candidate debates began. Incumbent Senator Michael Bennet squared off against Republican challenger Joe O'Dea.
The Senate candidates debated issues like immigration, water, energy and inflation, among others.
O'Dea was adamant about energy and was a vocal advocate of fossil fuels. The Republican said that the "war on energy started the day Joe Biden got into office", whereas Bennet described the Biden administration as a "relief."
"This debate was a lot closer. Especially locally, O'Dea could have really swayed some people because I was underwhelmed by Bennet's speaking ability," Sullivan said. "Bennet you could tell was the seasoned veteran, the Tom Brady of senators. O'Dea, the young up and coming guy, I don't think this is his year, but I could see him becoming a threat in four years. With O'Dea you could see why his points were his points because it's what was relevant to his company."
Halima Behroz, a CMU student from Kabul, Afghanistan and a political science major, was one of three panelists asking questions to the candidates.
Addressing O'Dea first, Behroz said that "people find themselves waiting years to receive asylum in the United States" and asked what he could do "as a member of the U.S. Senate to improve the process for asylum seekers to come to the U.S."
Responding first, O'Dea said that "...we need to do more for these asylum seekers" and that "they need to be allowed to be here in the United States."
The Republican candidate went on to say that the United States' foreign policy needs to be based on energy and particularly gas.
Later in the night, Behroz asked what the United States' obligation is to help women in developing countries. O'Dea did not answer the question directly but instead underscored the importance of energy which elicited a direct response from Bennet.
"His answer for everything is fossil fuels, fossil fuels, fossil fuels, even the question asked by Halima about what our obligation is to women around the world, and I don't think fossil fuels is the answer to that," Bennet said.
Behroz told the Sentinel that she felt as though she didn't get "satisfying answers to any of my questions" and that, as a panelist, "I didn't get most of my questions answered, especially my second question about the education of Afghan women."
The debate marked the final meeting of the candidates, with voting having already kicked off ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
"Last night's debate was a great opportunity for CMU and the Western Slope to get some mainstream attention," said Jackson Moore, a CMU student majoring in film and animation in his senior year. "I'm glad that both parties came out to the Western Slope to conduct their debates because it seems like the Western Slope is often left behind. Maybe that's because it is geographically isolated from the Front Range, where most political priorities are, but either way it was nice to see."