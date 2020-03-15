Colorado Mesa University students studying abroad are weighing whether to return home as the coronavirus COVID-19 is continuing to spread around the world.
At least two students have already chosen to forgo their planned international studies, CMU Vice President for Student Services John Marshall said. Those students had been scheduled to study in Italy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus.
The semester had not yet started when those students decided to return to the United States, Marshall said. They were not in Italy, but rather traveling in other European countries at the time they made the decision. Those students were not from Mesa County and have not returned to campus, Marshall said. Neither has been tested for COVID-19, but they have not shown symptoms for 14 days.
Marshall said the university is in communication with students currently studying in other countries and several are considering returning. Students are currently studying in Austria, Spain, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, as well as Japan, New Zealand and Australia.
For European students currently studying at CMU — the university offers a one-to-one exchange program in partnership with the International Student Exchange Program — Marshall said they do not believe the ban on travel from Europe, announced by President Donald Trump, would prevent them from returning home. For American students currently abroad, the ban does apply to U.S. passport holders.