In the face of rising COVID-19 cases in Mesa County, Colorado Mesa University has suspended its varsity and club sports and is asking all students to begin quarantining for the remaining two weeks of in-person instruction this semester.
CMU President Tim Foster announced the changes Sunday in a campus-wide email, after several days of consultation by CMU with public health and medical advisers.
He said that though CMU’s contact tracing reflects almost no transmission of COVID-19 in the classroom, the increase in positive cases in both the community and on campus is resulting in several changes as CMU moves to a “Yellow” campus alert level.
“It is vital to note that the following changes are all designed with the goal of keeping faculty, staff and students safe and protecting the teaching/learning environment. All else must submit to the goal of safety and learning,” Foster said in the email.
He said the college is taking a temporary COVID “time-out” for several extracurricular campus activities, including varsity and club athletics and the Outdoor Program.
CMU also is asking both on-campus and off-campus students to voluntarily quarantine except to attend class, get food and engage in exercise or self-care. When it comes to exercise and self-care, students are being asked to follow protocols for wearing masks, socially distancing, washing hands and disinfecting any equipment before and after use.
“With respect to getting food, we are asking on-campus resident students to voluntarily utilize grab-n-go options from our dining services to reduce unnecessary exposure to other students outside of their respective residence hall Mavilies,” Foster said in his email.
He said the voluntary quarantine “is designed to allow students to safely return to their families two weeks from now for Thanksgiving break without undue risk of spread to at-risk or vulnerable family members.”
CMU’s actions mean students are being asked to quarantine for the remainder of in-person instruction this semester.
As previously planned, the remainder of the semester after Thanksgiving will occur via online instruction to avoid possible issues of COVID-19 spread if students returned to the classroom after visiting family and friends over the holiday.
CMU also is immediately increasing the hours and capacity of its campus testing site to ensure everyone on campus continues to have access to testing with prompt results in 24 to 48 hours.
“This additional access will allow for students, faculty, and staff to test and head into the upcoming holiday break with negative results to ensure lower risk travel,” Foster said in his email. “This will allow you to return home as you came to campus, having a negative test and having quarantined.”
CMU also anticipates providing additional hours for the community to begin accessing its test site in partnership with COVID Check Colorado and Mesa County Public Health to help the broader community, Foster wrote.
The college also has dedicated additional staff and volunteer resources to its contact tracing efforts to ensure all positive case notifications are made within 24 hours and those testing positive are moved into isolation for 10 days.
Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health, praised CMU’s initiative and community leadership regarding the new measures to combat COVID-19.
“I feel like they pretty much stepped up all the way around, which, that’s what we need. It feels like they’re suggesting this two-week quarantine or stay-away. I mean, we need to be doing that voluntarily all over the community so we won’t be forced into stay-at-home,” Kuhr said. “So I appreciate that proactiveness with CMU. I think what I hope is that it sets an example for the rest of the community.”
He said classrooms haven’t been a real source of COVID-19 transmission, whereas student gatherings and time spent with family and friends are an area of concern that he hopes the voluntary quarantine might help address. Kuhr said that right now, everyone in Mesa County needs to minimize gatherings and family get-togethers until the trend of increased COVID-19 cases can be reversed.
Kuhr said that in recently talking with Foster, he had mentioned to Foster that it’s nice when Mesa County Public Health has partner agencies that step up with messaging when it comes to containing COVID-19, because at times it can feel like all the messaging is coming from Public Health.
“This was a great example I think of how that (joint messaging) can work,” he said of the college’s measures imposed since that conversation.
Kuhr said CMU’s help with community testing also will be a great asset. He said that starting next week, CMU will dedicate its testing capacity to community testing from 3 to 5:30 p.m. daily. The tests will be provided by appointment, and the details on making use of the service will be posted at www.health.mesacounty.us.
Kuhr said CMU estimates that it can do about 200 tests in the daily timeframe it is allotting and, by comparison, the county can do about 650 to 700 tests a day at the county fairgrounds.
“So that will really take some pressure off, so it’s very welcome help from CMU,” Kuhr said.