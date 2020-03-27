Colorado Mesa University is taking steps to abide by the “stay at home” order issued last night by Gov. Jared Polis to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Vice President for Student Services John Marshall announced Thursday.
The order instructs all Coloradoans to remain in their homes through April 11 except under specific exemptions, like to buy food or care for a family member. Due to the new restrictions CMU has instructed its faculty and staff to remain home if they are not “essential personnel” who are exempted from the order. In the near term, Marshall said employees should assume they are not exempt, unless notified by the CMU COVID-19 response team.
“Earlier this evening during a statewide media conference Governor Polis ordered Coloradans to stay at home,” Marshall said in the letter. “I encourage you to listen to the Governor’s own words. His remarks reinforced the gravity of Colorado’s emerging challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
For students, Marshall said online classes will resume on Monday as scheduled. However, classes that would require some in person instruction will need to be modified.
All CMU administrative and academic buildings have been closed for the duration of the “stay at home” order, Marshall said. Dining services will remain open at the University Center on a limited basis. Little Mavericks Learning Center will remain open for children of essential workers, first responders and exempted CMU essential personnel.
Dorms will remain open for students who live on campus, but Marshall encouraged students to read the governor’s order and follow the new restrictions.