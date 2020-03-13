Colorado Mesa University will hold online-only classes for two weeks after its spring break to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the university announced on its website Wednesday evening.
CMU Vice President for Student Services John Marshall said officials are taking the advice of federal, state and local health officials and limiting student interaction for a 14-day period. The length is based on the estimated incubation period of COVID-19.
“The hope would be that at the end of that period the campus is still asymptomatic and we can continue with our primary mission, which is giving kids a great education and helping our seniors earn their degrees,” Marshall said.
Western Colorado Community College (WCCC) will also move to online-only course work for two weeks after spring break, CMU spokesman David Ludlum said.
However, some courses that require hands-on work will continue, but will limit interactions.
“WCCC as a branch of CMU is implementing the same response protocols,” Ludlum said. “There are a few small program-specific anomalies at WCCC that differentiate the approach. One example is the Aviation Technology program. Simulator and inflight instruction requires actual flight.”
The university will not be closing its dorms or dining halls during spring break or the two weeks after and is encouraging students to stay on campus and not travel.
However, Marshall said they still expect many students will choose to travel out of the valley during the break.
While classes are out for spring break, Marshall said university staff will be cleaning “extensively” and doing wellness checks in dorms. Marshall said they plan to check every room on campus during break.
“In this particular case, some of those obvious places — door knobs, hallways, bathrooms — those will all receive deep cleans,” Marshall said. “We’ll kind of just work our way through there as best we can.”
Despite the precautions taken, Marshall said they can only minimize the risk of the spread of the coronavirus on campus — there are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Mesa County or at CMU.
“I think we are not thinking in terms of an outright ability to prevent,” Marshall said. “I think realistically we’re simply trying to follow guidance to minimize risk. CDC guidance appears clear that higher risk populations do not include young healthy college students. So I think this really is an attempt for us to be as courteous and respectful and precautionary as we can be to at-risk populations.”
The university plans to resume normal campus life after the two-week period if the risk of COVID-19 spread has not increased in Mesa County.
Ludlum said all events and performances would resume as normal after April 6.
“We believe much of the course work that we offer (in- person classes) is what the student chose, and it is what the faculty was prepared to teach,” Marshall said. “So we believe that’s our best path forward, assuming no new facts and assuming that the situation is materially similar to today.”
The number of cases in the state has increased rapidly this week to 49 as of Thursday evening, including in counties in western Colorado.
Marshall said CMU will be watching how the virus is spreading and may change its plans if health officials recommend it.
“To state the obvious, this is a fluid and dynamic situation,” Marshall said. “We’re getting continuous updates from federal, state and local public health officials, as well as health care professionals. We’ll continue to carefully monitor. We’ll continue to listen to the advice from the experts and make the appropriate choices as new facts become available.”