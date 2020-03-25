Colorado Mesa University announced Wednesday it will not hold its traditional in person graduation ceremony this spring due to restrictions put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Students are being asked to choose to either participate in a virtual commencement on May 16 or attend an in person ceremony on Aug. 1, CMU President Tim Foster announced in a letter posted to the CMU website. Degrees and certificates will be awarded according to the normal timetable regardless of which ceremony a student chooses.
Foster said the university delayed making a decision for as long as possible in the hopes it would be able to hold some type of in person ceremony in May. He said it was now clear it was “highly unlikely” an in person ceremony would be possible this spring.
“The students need to know,” Foster said. “You’ve got parents who need to make travel arrangements, some of whom already did. We need to give them some certainty to plan around.”
Despite the disappointment over not being able to hold the normal spring commencement, Foster said he believed the virtual ceremony would provide a worthwhile experience for those who choose to participate. The university reached out to online schools and discussed how they typically handle virtual commencements and shared ideas.
“We really researched pretty hard and talked to a number of schools who were entirely online to see how good or bad is the virtual (ceremony),” Foster said. “A lot of folks have been doing them long enough that they’re pretty good.”
The ceremony will combine prerecorded and live aspects Foster said. CMU will work with local videographers who will record a short video with each student who is participating. Their video would then play as their name is called during the ceremony.
“I’m convinced it could be pretty dynamic and pretty fun and meaningful,” Foster said. “The key is the students have worked a long time and spent a lot of time and money. They want to be able to celebrate that.”
For the in person commencement in August, Foster said there is still a lot to decide. Students are being given a selection form to decide which ceremony to participate in. Foster said depending on the size of the in person event it could be held at Stocker Stadium or possibly indoors if participation is lower.
In his letter, which was sent to students Wednesday afternoon, Foster acknowledged the importance of the commencement ceremony to students and families and said the university was committed to upholding the tradition, albeit in an altered form.
“CMU is committed to upholding this momentous event because commencement is one of the most honored traditions of the university,” Foster said. “Commencement symbolizes a major milestone for those who participate, and is a moment of celebration for the family and friends who observe.”