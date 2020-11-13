Colorado Mesa University is going online a week early, President Tim Foster wrote in a letter to students, faculty and staff on Thursday.
Originally, next week was to be the last of in-person learning for the semester and students would not return to campus until next semester.
The announcement comes on the heels of a similar one on Sunday where Foster announced that all sports would be suspended and asked students to quarantine amid rising cases throughout the county.
The decision to move online early will allow CMU to lend its COVID-19 resources to the community.
“Moving online a few days early will allow CMU to repurpose some elements of the campus’ COVID-19 infrastructure, including the CMU’s testing site and some trained personnel,” Foster wrote. “This effort will support the region’s strained testing and contact tracing infrastructure, and enable CMU to use the products of our plan for the benefit of the community.”
Amy Bronson and John Marshall, co-chairs of the “Safer Together, Stronger Together” initiative, further clarified the change in a Facebook live Q&A on Thursday.
Both Foster and Marshall were adamant that going home with a negative test should be a priority for students.
“Because many students who tested positive are not very sick, all students can and should acquire a negative test before returning home,” Foster wrote.
Some students are expected to stay behind on campus but officials are unsure how many will choose to do so.
The school anticipates that its case numbers will double when its weekly COVID-19 update is released this evening, Marshall said.
This is all in the midst of Mesa County’s worst surge of COVID-19 cases yet. Two-week case totals for the county have exceeded 1,500 and the two-week positivity rate is inching towards 11%.
CMU will begin to lend its testing to the community by expanding its current system, Marshall said.
Today from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the school’s testing site will be open for public testing by appointment only.
Once students go online, the sharing of resources will ramp up. Bronson and Marshall were joined by Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr to speak about the collaboration, saying that using CMU’s testing site will alleviate the long wait times for COVID-19 testing at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
Kuhr assured the audience that the community can get everything under control and hopes that this won’t be a permanent shift.
“I’m confident that we can put the fires out where they are, then we can move forward more cautiously (than before),” Kuhr said. “We need to wear our masks. I know there are mixed thoughts on that, but come on folks.”