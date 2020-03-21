In an effort to help local restaurants that have been forced to shift their business to takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 outbreak, Colorado Mesa University is reimbursing all faculty and staff for food purchases up to $150.
This offer, announced Friday by CMU President Tim Foster in an email, will extend through the end of this month, he said. The hope is this will help soften the economic blow those businesses have taken, he said.
“As you know, right now restaurants in our town are struggling with shifting their businesses to takeout or delivery only in response to public health orders from the State of Colorado,” Foster wrote in an email to staff. “Local leaders are worried about the impact this will have on workers, businesses and our economy overall. I share the concern.”
According to its website, CMU employs more than a thousand faculty and staff, which means if each employee takes advantage of this program more than $150,000 will be put into the local economy.
It will fund this using a portion of its merit compensation pool, Foster said.
“As one of Mesa County’s largest employers, we have the ability to step in and help with this situation impacting so many of our friends and neighbors,” Foster said. “Beginning immediately, I’m encouraging all CMU faculty and staff to patronize local restaurants with to-go or takeout orders during this difficult time.”
This move comes at a moment when the Grand Junction City Council will vote on whether to declare a state of economic emergency in the city Monday, allowing it to defer sales tax payments from business and rebating sales tax they have already paid.
Foster said he knows encouraging faculty and staff to eat at local restaurants was only a small step, but that he hoped it would show the university’s commitment to the community.
“To be sure, this will not be any sort of silver bullet to fix the challenging situation facing so many local restaurateurs right now,” Foster said. “However, it is a recognition that the symbiotic relationship we’ve worked so hard to build between our community and our University matters to us and we’re willing to lend a hand when needed.”