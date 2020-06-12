Colorado Mesa University will be removing the name of Walter Walker, a former member of the Klu Klux Klan and a former publisher of the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, from its soccer and lacrosse stadium.
CMU President Tim Foster said after holding a discussion with a group of students, alumni and staff that while Walker has a complex history he felt his involvement with the KKK was “a bridge too far” when it came to honoring him.
“They talked about how now it’s a place that I share my memories because I compete with my teammates and my brothers and my sisters and I have the leader of the Grand Junction Klan, the founder of the Grand Junction Klan, in that context,” Foster said Friday morning. “That just is impossible for them to get over. So we will be moving forward with taking his name off that stadium.”
According to interviewees from the Mesa County Oral History Project, Walker helped bring the Klan to Grand Junction and was a member. He later turned against the group and published editorials in the Sentinel attacking it.
Walker was the Sentinel publisher from 1911 to 1956. His son Preston Walker took over the position in 1956 and remained until 1970.
Foster said that the university does not yet have a time frame for when it will remove Walker’s name from the stadium, which includes a commemorative plaque at the entrance as well as the large sign with a display screen at the corner of 12th Street and Orchard Avenue with "Walker Field" at the top.
There has also been discussions on social media and in the community about the Walter Walker statue in downtown Grand Junction. The statue is part of a Legends Walking History Tour that includes a number of former community members that impacted the area.
