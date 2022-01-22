On the same day that Mesa County recorded a new record for single-day COVID-19 cases (738), Colorado Mesa University leaders met Thursday to determine the school’s coronavirus protocols for this semester, which begins Monday.
The decision: students and staff must wear masks inside classrooms and academic curricular spaces for the next two weeks, with masks encouraged but not required in other campus spaces like the University Center or athletic facilities.
“For the first time in basically the last 20 months of the pandemic, CMU is really in a space where we need to collect some additional data,” Colorado Mesa President John Marshall told The Daily Sentinel.
“If you look at the strength of our response and you catalog that over time, I think we could make the case that we have one of the most robust responses in the country, but the core of that has been our ability to really see granular-level data to make good choices, and right now, for the first time, we’ve had a surge that’s happened outside of the regular time, so the result of that is we really need some additional data from our students and our campus community who are coming back to campus from, frankly, all over the country about what infections look like for our campus over the last five weeks while they’ve been away.”
Marshall reaffirmed Colorado Mesa’s commitment to “evidence-based and data-driven” decision-making. He said this mask mandate will end on Feb. 4, barring a “drastically different scenario than we have today.”
Mesa County Public Health officials have identified omicron as the leading cause of the surge in cases the Grand Valley has seen in the past month.
Dr. Amy Bronson is in charge of the university’s response to COVID-19.
She said that omicron data from around the country and the world has informed the school’s decision to require masks in classes.
“When we look at that data and understand what the trajectory looks like, we know it’s a steep incline and then a pretty steep decline in cases, and we’ve really been watching that here and we believe, based on the support from the medical health advisory team and Mesa County Public Health, that we likely are sitting near that crest.”
Bronson said she anticipates a significant decline in cases in the county starting with the next two weeks.
Marshall agreed with that sentiment, saying the school will monitor county and school data every day to inform the next phase of coronavirus protocols.
“As an institute of higher education, we are committed to continuing education for our students and helping them understand the why behind what we do, not only in individual health but in our community health, and that will continue to be what we do,” Bronson said.