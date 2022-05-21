Four years ago, Celia Russell was a 21-year-old single mother working full time at a juvenile detention center.
While the pay for her work was solid, Russell longed for a job for which she was passionate. She wanted to work with animals, but she didn’t believe it was achievable with her level of education. However, she wanted to set a better example for her daughter, so she moved from Grand Junction to Salt Lake City to work at an animal emergency room and, for the first time in her life, realized the sensation one gets when their vocation is also their vacation.
“I looked into my daughter’s face and I knew I didn’t want that to be my story,” Russell said. “I didn’t want to settle for anything less than my dream, believing that when she gets older, she will be brave enough to chase her own, following my example.”
Russell was compelled to return to Grand Junction to earn the certification to become a veterinary technician, applying for and ultimately being accepted into Western Colorado Community College’s Veterinary Technician program last fall. She even completed some of her assignments for school from her hospital bed after giving birth to her second child, a son.
She’ll be among the first students to benefit from Colorado Mesa University and WCCC’s brand-new Learn for Less Affordability Initiative, which will lower the tuition cost for WCCC’s career, technical and vocational programs by 40%, down from $321.45 per credit hour to $197. CMU and WCCC’s programs work in tandem with each other.
“As a mother of two humans, three dogs, one cat, 11 chickens and two ducks, I can’t express enough how much this will change my life,” said Russell, who has accepted a position at Amigo Animal Clinic.
“We have a lot of mouths to feed. The Learn for Less Initiative will help bring relief and assistance in putting food on my table and gas in my car without finishing school with a tremendous amount of debt. This program is so much more than an education for me; it’s enabling me to become the provider I need to be for my children, including the furry and feathered, while also achieving my dreams.”
The CMU Board of Trustees on Friday morning approved the Learn for Less Affordability Initiative.
This initiative will benefit CMU students because, in addition to paying less for career, technical and vocational programs offered by WCCC, they can earn certificates for trades related to their degrees. For instance, a student waiting to enroll in CMU’s nursing program can become a certified emergency medical technician or certified nursing assistant in the meantime.
Immediately afterward, a press conference was held at WCCC that included remarks from Gov. Jared Polis and CMU President John Marshall. Western Slope Representatives Janice Rich and Matt Soper and State Senator Don Coram were among those in attendance.
Polis said the initiative will help alleviate at the local level one of the most insurmountable barriers to education for many: cost.
“Reducing costs by 40% around the very kinds of credentialed programs that we need for our economy to grow and provide great opportunities is a huge step forward, first and foremost for the students who will benefit, people who might have otherwise been out of reach on cost who can now balance it in their lives or are attracted to study a profession that will earn them a good living,” Polis said.
Polis said Colorado ranks fifth in the nation in economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and this initiative will bolster efforts to continue and improve upon that trend.
“We need people with strong skills to power our economic growth,” Polis said. “We need nurse techs, we need welders, we need people across over 30 credentialed programs here, auto shop and mechanics, to really power our economy. It’s about opportunity at the individual level and it’s about making sure that we have people with the skills to fill the good jobs of today and tomorrow going forward.”
Marshall recognized his predecessor CMU President Tim Foster for setting the stage for this initiative by creating a board of cooperative education encompassing Mesa County School District 51 and then-Mesa State College three decades ago.
The memories of former Colorado Sen. and CMU Trustee Tillie Bishop and his wife, Pat, also lingered over the proceedings. To account for lost tuition income for CMU and WCCC, the initiative will utilize a sizable donation from the Bishop estate.
Even though they’re both gone, the Bishops continue to propel educational progress in the Grand Valley.
“At the time that this happened in the Late Cretaceous period, Tim and then-Sen. Tillie Bishop saw fit to make this happen, so it’s only fitting that we stand on the shoulders of predecessors in our communities today who have helped us get to this point,” Marshall said.
“This model is truly a statewide model of efficiency, where we have one campus, one set of programs, one set of faculty, all dedicated to students and one vision, and we’re better for it.”
Polis spoke about his encounters with Bishop, including when they first met while Polis was serving on the Colorado State Board of Education in the early 2000s.
Being part of the approval and announcement of an initiative made possible by the Bishop estate’s donation was especially poignant for Alison Griffin, the chair of the CMU Board of Trustees.
“I was appointed by Gov. Polis to fill Tillie Bishop’s seat when Tillie passed away, so today, it’s quite bittersweet for me to be standing here and acknowledging the generosity and commitment of Tillie and Pat Bishop, which seems to have no end,” Griffin said.
“Their lasting impact on this community will inspire us all.”