The person who co-founded of the Hutchins Water Center at Colorado Mesa University more than a decade ago and has been directing its efforts to help steer the region through increasingly challenging times for the Colorado River watershed has left the center, but not the world of water policy.
Hannah Holm’s last day as the center’s director and coordinator was Friday. She will remain in Grand Junction, where she will serve as associate director for policy for the Southwest Program of the American Rivers conservation organization, focusing on the Colorado and Rio Grande rivers.
“I’ll probably still go to a lot of the same meetings and just have a different role there,” Holm said.
The water center seeks to perform and facilitate research, education, outreach and dialogue to address water issues facing the Upper Colorado River Basin. CMU is currently considering its future plans for the center in light of Holm’s departure.
Holm said working at the center “really gave me a fantastic opportunity to learn about issues on the Colorado River and bring a bunch of other people along with me.”
“What I’m really proud of is I feel like we created an atmosphere for people with all different kinds of priorities related to water and the river to come together and learn together in a safe, not polarizing environment, not shying away from difficult issues but keeping a pretty respectful atmosphere,” she said. “I feel that that worked for the most part.”
Holm is from western Washington state, where she said too much water in the wrong places and flooding were big issues, rather than the concerns in the Southwest predominantly about water scarcity. She said she moved to Mesa County around 2006 with her husband, David Collins, who is a physics professor at CMU.
Holm was running the Mesa County Water Association, a water education nonprofit, when discussions between the association and CMU led to the association essentially being moved on campus through the creation of the center, she said. Gigi Richard, at the time a CMU professor and now director of the Four Corners Water Center at Fort Lewis College, co-founded the center with Holm. It is named in honor of the late Ruth Powell Hutchins, a local farmer and water activist who had helped found the Mesa County Water Association.
Joel Sholtes, an instructor for the CMU/University of Colorado Engineering Partnership, has been involved with the center, including serving as a prepublication reviewer of a new report Holm wrote about local water workforce skill and knowledge needs and the degree to which CMU’s educational offerings align with those needs or can be improved. He’s currently the center’s primary contact with Holm’s departure, and said the center has served an important role in the Western Slope water user community, connecting academics, practitioners and managers, doing studies and supporting water management.
“I’m excited for that mission to continue. What that looks like, we’re not sure yet. We’ll be meeting with the administration to discuss that,” Sholtes said.
He said he’s hoping the center will end up with a new director supported by the university. Holm said she will be part of an April 15 CMU meeting on the center’s future.
Sholtes said work already is going on to keep a few critical projects going. This includes issuing essentially a request for proposal to have someone take on the task of organizing the annual Upper Colorado River Basin Water Forum that Holm long had put together. The next one is in November.
“We’ve got to make it happen,” Sholtes said.
Holm thinks that through efforts like the forum, the center has helped people with different priorities related to water gain more appreciation for each other’s perspective, so that, for example, people mostly focused on the environment think more about agriculture, and vice versa.
“We also made sure to bring folks over from the Front Range and have them talk to us, and people from the Lower Basin, at the Upper Basin forum,” Holm said.
“And we never heckled them out of the room,” she added with a chuckle.
Holm’s job change is coming as the Upper and Lower basins are increasingly grappling with extended drought and climate-driven aridification that have left storage in major reservoirs like Lake Powell perilously low and jeopardized agricultural and municipal water use. In her new role, she expects to be involved as representatives of some other conservation groups are in figuring out how to address resilience for communities and the rivers themselves.
She’ll participate in identifying and advocating for policies for managing less water and sharing it among different users, while ensuring the rivers themselves aren’t left out of the water supply discussion. She also expects to work on projects involving things such as upgrading water infrastructure and restoring headwaters to benefit both rivers and river users.
“I’m hoping the overall Colorado River community knows each other well enough and is well enough informed they can take the actions necessary to basically keep the system from crashing,” she said.