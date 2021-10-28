Colorado Mesa University’s annual Upper Colorado River Basin Water Forum returns for its 11th year next week, coming at a time when long-term drought exacerbated by climate change is focusing attention on the river perhaps like never before.
“It’s really kind of a key moment on Colorado River,” said Hannah Holm, director of the Ruth Powell Hutchins Water Center at CMU.
This year the federal government declared the first-ever shortage on the river.
Also, negotiations will be gearing up on new guidelines for jointly managing the water in Lake Powell and Lake Mead, as the current guidelines only last through 2026. Additionally, concerns are growing that Powell’s water level could soon fall to a level jeopardizing hydropower generation and the ability of Upper Basin states to comply with a compact for sharing river water with downstream states.
Holm said a lot of the second day of the two-day forum next Wednesday and Thursday will focus on issues surrounding coming to terms with a quite likely shrinking river, and how to equitably share the river resource considering there are many outstanding tribal water claims and some dire water situations on a lot of reservations.
The forum will involved two full days of sessions, starting at 8 a.m. each day. People can register for the full event for $50 and a $4.67 registration fee, or pay $10 and a $2.24 fee for any individual session. Students and CMU faculty and staff can register for free. Information on registering and the agenda may be found at the water center website at https://www.coloradomesa.edu/water-center/.
Holm has been involved with the forum since it was first put on by the center.
“We did the first one in 2011 when we were brand-new. It has been one of our signature events from the beginning,” Holm said.
She said something that makes it different from some other water forums in the state is the emphasis placed on bringing in voices from other states, particularly those in the Upper Colorado River Basin.
She said she also tries to provide a lively, interdisciplinary mix of policy makers, academic types, nonprofit representatives, irrigators and others involved in water issues.
Sessions will cover things such as strategies for climate resilience, Colorado agricultural perspectives on temporary fallowing and demand management, municipal conservation strategies, the use of market-based water banking in Utah, water lessons learned in Wyoming, and more.
“It’s a great chance to hear from people who are really on the cutting edge of trying to wrestle with these issues and it would be great to have people take part,” Holm said.
Holm decided to stick with a virtual format for the event, as was the case last year, due to lingering uncertainties related to the pandemic.
“I felt like I needed to make that call back in September because people would have had to make travel plans and so on and it was starting to look a little bit iffy,” she said.
She sees advantages to both the virtual and in-person formats. Last year about 200 people registered, similar to prior years, she said, and people participated from farther away due to the on-line venue. Holm wants to avoid the complexities of trying to offer a hybrid event, but said she’s thought about possibly alternating between virtual and in-person events in future years.