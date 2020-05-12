Colorado Mesa University plans for its return to campus this fall, although it will not be a return to its normal pre-COVID-19 operations.
The university announced a panel of faculty, staff and local health care experts, including representatives from Mesa County Public Health and the area’s hospitals, that is developing its reopening plan, called the Safe Together, Strong Together Initiative, as well as the first phase of reopening.
“The old saying is that a campus is a village in the middle of a city,” CMU President Tim Foster said. “So you’re literally talking about opening all of those types of service areas that you would as a city. So everybody is going to work on their plan using the same guidelines at the same time.”
The initial reopening, which took effect Monday, includes the CMU Recreation Center, the Maverick Stores and a small number of outdoor recreation facilities. Each facility will operate under Mesa County Public Health guidelines that will restrict the number of people allowed in the facility and require certain safety precautions, like requiring that masks be worn. For a full list of open facilities and restrictions, visit coloradomesa.edu/covid-19/return-to-campus/the-plan.html.
Going forward, the university’s COVID-19 task force will submit a full operations plan to health officials in June with the goal of reopening its campus for in-person instruction in the fall, Foster said.
He acknowledged the possibility of another wave of coronavirus in the fall. If that happens, the university would return to distance learning. However, he said he was confident it would be able to reopen, but with significant operational changes.
“From the academic side of the house, which is really the critical component, how do you go back to live in-person instruction?” Foster said. “It’s going to be one-way into classroom buildings and one-way out, as we’re starting to see elsewhere. It’s going to be testing. It’s going to be temperature taking. It’s going to be social distancing.”
Instruction will likely look different, as classes will need to utilize larger spaces to ensure social distancing. The university has already ordered 15,000 face masks. He said there may be some hybrid online and in-person instruction, and that first-semester final exams will take place online only.
“Having folks go away for Thanksgiving and come back is just not going to be a good idea,” Foster said. “You’re just not going to be able to control what happens and then having them come in and exposing people potentially, then going home. That back and forth is not a good idea.”
Foster said the university will be following closely with the guidelines from Mesa County Public Health as it reopens and will work closely with its partners from local hospitals while developing its plan. He said there is still a long way to go to reopen the university, but that it will be done with a focus on preserving student and public health.
“The real crux is, we’re confident that we can be back live and in-person and that we have to also have the capacity to plan for alternatives,” Foster said. “We have to make sure we are keeping people safe and that we’re working closely with the two hospitals to ensure if we do see a surge, that our medical community can handle it.”