People gather on the Colorado Mesa University campus to read signs that are part of the Field of Flags dedication. More than 2,000 flags were placed on Monday to represent the major groups targeted by Nazis during World War II. Each color represented one of the groups.
Colorado Mesa University students stop Monday to read signs that are part of the Field of Flags dedication during the university’s Holocaust Awareness Series this week. Events are planned on campus through Thursday.
Scott Crabtree
For two decades, Colorado Mesa University has dedicated a week to Holocaust awareness with the goal of remembering the millions lost, discussing antisemitism in modern society, and focusing on the origins, experiences and implications of genocide.
The 20th annual Holocaust Awareness Series began Monday with a Field of Flags dedication and moment of silence at the university plaza. More than 2,000 flags were laid out to represent the major groups targeted by Nazis during World War II, including Jews, Poles, Soviet citizens, the LGBTQ community, communists, socialists, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Freemasons, Roma, Sinti and the disabled.
Each flag represented 5,000 individuals and the colors matched the various known color schemes used by the Nazis to designate particular targeted groups.
Later Monday evening, Scott Levin, the director of the Anti-Defamation League Mountain States Regional Office, presented a session in Houston Hall addressing the surge in antisemitic incidents in the United States in recent years, why that surge has happened and how it can be addressed.
CMU’s Holocaust Awareness Series continues this evening with a Q&A session with filmmaker Ferne Pearlstein at the Avalon Theater at 6 p.m. CMU President John Marshall and trustee David Foster will moderate the session with Pearlstein, a director and cinematographer who’s a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences as well as a 2018 inductee into the Brooklyn Jewish Hall of Fame.
Pearlstein has directed and produced dozens of films, including “The Last Laugh,” a 2016 documentary that dared to ask, “Are we allowed to joke about the Holocaust?” Students, faculty, staff and community members will be able to ask questions and engage in conversation with Pearlstein about the film and the examination of uncomfortable questions made more relevant by the rise of antisemitism.
On Wednesday, CMU Assistant Professor of Spanish Cecilia Battauz will host an event called “Negotiating the Meaning of Genocide” at Houston Hall Room 139 at 4:30 p.m. In 1948, the United Nations adopted the definition of genocide that is still in use, but that definition differs from the one proposed two years earlier that considers political motivations. Historian Anton Weiss-Wendt blames the Soviet Union — trying to annex the Baltic States at the time — for opposing the inclusion of political groups as victims of genocide and for limiting the efficacy of the treaty.
The presentation will introduce sociologist Daniel Feierstein’s views on genocide as a social practice and discuss the implications that this perspective would have on the public’s understanding of the phenomenon. Feierstein observes similarities in the regressive policies used by the Nazi regime and Argentina’s Military Juntas (in power from 1976-1983) and how genocide has served the ultimate goal of reorganizing and disciplining society at different levels. Discussion will follow the presentation.
In that same room at 6:30 p.m., the 2004 film “Hotel Rwanda” will be screened, with discussion of the film and the 1994 Rwandan genocide that inspired it following the movie. The discussion will center on the cinematic depiction of the genocide and Africans more generally, as well as the film’s role in post-genocide reconciliation. The screening is being presented by the CMU chapter of the Phi Alpha Theta honor society.
Finally, on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Tomlinson Library Event Space, CMU’s library staff will screen the 2014 documentary “My Italian Secret: The Forgotten Heroes of the Holocaust,” which recounts how Italian citizens helped rescue Jews, partisans and refugees in Nazi-occupied Italy and includes stories illustrating these efforts, such as how Tour de France-winning cyclist Gino Bartali helped transfer documentation for hidden Jews in the frame of his bicycle while pretending to train for a competition.
An interdisciplinary panel discussion will follow the screening of the documentary.