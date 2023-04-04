For two decades, Colorado Mesa University has dedicated a week to Holocaust awareness with the goal of remembering the millions lost, discussing antisemitism in modern society, and focusing on the origins, experiences and implications of genocide.

The 20th annual Holocaust Awareness Series began Monday with a Field of Flags dedication and moment of silence at the university plaza. More than 2,000 flags were laid out to represent the major groups targeted by Nazis during World War II, including Jews, Poles, Soviet citizens, the LGBTQ community, communists, socialists, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Freemasons, Roma, Sinti and the disabled.

Tags