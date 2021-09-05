Dead people actually have plenty of tales to tell.
The amount of scientific information that can come from people who have passed away is quite impressive.
One of the places deceased people can be sent after their life is over is Colorado Mesa University’s Forensic Investigation Research Station (FIRS).
Across the world, there are only nine forensic research stations that are dedicated to studying human decomposition.
Colorado Mesa University’s facility in Whitewater, which opened in 2013, is not only among them, but it’s also the only facility of its kind thanks to its location. At 4,780 feet above sea level with an average of 8.6 inches of rain a year and 60% humidity, FIRS is the highest and driest forensic research station on the planet.
Those who donate their bodies before their death will help professionals in multiple fields, both scientific and social scientific, determine the effects of such an environment on decomposing bodies. That information is vastly more important than many who aren’t familiar with the facility’s purpose may realize.
“The research in our work is to learn more about decomposition in this arid, relatively high-altitude environment,” FIRS Director Melissa Connor said. “The goals of that are to both look at postmortem intervals — how long somebody’s been dead — and to look at what the natural decomposition trajectory is, so we can tell if there’s an unnatural decomposition trajectory. In other words, if something else has happened other than what one would expect and maybe what it was.”
FIRS is mostly staffed and visited by professionals, while six or seven interns from CMU work at the facility each semester and various classes visit the facility throughout each semester, as well.
A UNIQUE STUDENT EXPERIENCE
“For students, the experience is highly unusual, if not unique,” Connor said. “We work with human remains at our body decomposition facilities. There’s only about nine in the world and only one other one that works regularly with undergraduate students. They get hands-on with anatomy, hands-on with skeletal collections, hands-on in actually moving remains in the same way that coroners, death investigators and pathologists need to learn.”
The importance of understanding the western Colorado atmosphere’s effect on bodies lies in far more than simple understanding of the natural world.
For instance, Connor said she frequently works with students in CMU’s criminal justice program and with students who wish to become medicolegal investigators or homicide detectives, as decomposition knowledge has proven crucial in many criminal cases, both to condemn and to exonerate. She works with biology majors and pre-med students who wish to learn more about skeletal and soft-tissue anatomy.
FIRS seeks to pair science and social science students on projects together and also give each their own projects, helping the station identify each student’s strengths.
The facility also hosts three or four classes per semester, including entomology, geology and biology classes.
“I find it really exciting because, usually, they come in not really knowing what to expect because this is an experience that is unlike anything most people have any range of comparison for, but you get to watch them discover what it is that we do and see how it connects with things they’ve learned throughout their educational career,” said FIRS Lab Manager Alex Smith, who oversees the internship program among his other responsibilities. “It’s fun to see them find something that’s exciting and can apply to their futures.”
LEARNING FORENSIC SCIENCE
Kendra Bartlett, an intern at FIRS this past summer, moved from Massachusetts to the Western Slope for the opportunity because of her interest in forensic science and the chance to observe autopsies alongside the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.
“The summer internship was by far one of the most amazing experiences I have ever had,” Bartlett said. “I was at FIRS about 40 hours each week and every week was something new. I was able to observe autopsies — ensuring forensic pathology is exactly where I want to end up — complete individual research and make awesome new friends.”
Her experience also showed her how important it is for people to make the decision to donate deceased loved ones to the program.
“Interning at FIRS definitely gave me a new appreciation for individuals and families who decide to donate their remains to science. It allows students to learn visually rather than from textbooks,” she said.
That sense of shared interests in progress by various fields for various reasons rings even truer when it comes to the professionals that work directly with Connor.
“I think any profession that has to do with death and dying, we can work with and find projects,” Connor said. “We can do quite a bit with different aspects of biology. One of our professors, Margo Becktell, is studying fungus on our human remains to identify and then see if we can correlate that with postmortem interval.”
The program also works with entomologists.
“I’m working with an entomologist from Cornell (University in New York), Elson Shields, to identify the bugs on our bodies and try to get the information so we can relate that back to postmortem interval,” she said.
Some collaborations are very unique.
“Believe it or not, I’ve collaborated with a fish biologist (Colorado Mesa’s Eriek Hansen) who works with equipment that can help us determine how desiccated, or dried out, a body is. We’ve tried to move that back to how desiccated is a body and can we determine a postmortem interval based on that,” Connor said.
SATELLITE CAMPUS HIGHER IN ELEVATION
While Colorado Mesa’s forensic research facility has the highest elevation of any such station in the world and focuses on high-elevation decomposition, the school has a satellite campus — The Back 40 (or TB40) — in Park County, west and northwest of Colorado Springs, to study the effects of even higher elevations.
Doctoral student Christiane Baigent is stationed at TB40 as part of her dissertation for her PhD. She assists the Park County Sheriff’s Office with evidence and crime analysis, as well as the Park County Coroner’s Office as a consultant on skeletal cases. She believes TB40 opens new doors in the world of decomposition research.
“The primary site is considered high-altitude, but from a clinical and physiological level, up at 10,000 feet, there is no peer-reviewed published literature. It’s a big gap for us in the scientific literature and a big concern for law enforcement,” Baigent said. “There are a lot of physiological changes that occur in the human body up in high altitudes. It’s anticipated to affect the rate and pattern of decomposition.
“A lot of people don’t think about how important this type of research is until they lose a loved one in certain conditions, like at high altitude, so we’re working to fill that critical hole so that we can provide families and the community with as much information as possible when the worst happens.”
There are two methods through which FIRS receives corpses to study. The facility has a 75-mile pick-up radius in which it will handle transport for someone who agreed to donate themselves or has been donated by their family. Anywhere outside of that radius, the station requests transport help from the state.
As the westernmost forensic research center in the United States, FIRS sees donations from well beyond the Western Slope.
“We’ve had donors come in from California, where their families fly them in,” Connor said. “We’ve had multiple people come in from Denver, and we’ve really had a few from the eastern United States. If one of the other decomposition facilities get a request from a donor that’s closer to us, they’ll recommend it to us, so we all work together that way, as well, to keep the transport costs for the families as low as possible.”
Perhaps the greatest struggle for facilities like FIRS, beyond the never-ending quest for more knowledge, is their public perception, a good portion of which likely derives from the terminology most often used to describe them, much to the chagrin of professors, professionals and some donating families: body farm.
That term was popularized by the 1994 novel “The Body Farm” by author Patricia Cornwell, a crime fiction novel centered around the world’s first forensic research station at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
However, as off-putting as that phrase, or the concept of a facility housing decomposing remains, might seem to many, Smith assures that the work done at the facility isn’t just helpful, but needed.
“I think a lot of people hear the term ‘body farm’ and think about something that’s kind of dark and macabre, but it’s not that at all,” Smith said. “What we do here is science. We’re working to find out information that can be useful, just like any other scientist would be doing. People don’t usually think about the fact that we have a substantial focus on education and working with students, and they’re involved in every single aspect of what we do.As we learn new things, (students) also get to learn new things. They get to be part of all the various projects we do. They get to help us discover new information that help forward different aspects of forensic science. It’s really not quite what people think it is, partially because people don’t have quite a grasp on what we do here, which is understandable. There aren’t a lot of places that do this.
“People don’t always necessarily think about this as being something that’s necessary, but it is, so it’s filling in gaps of knowledge.”