By quite a few metrics, Mesa County’s economy is outpacing national economic growth.
Colorado Mesa University Associate Professor of Economics Nathan Perry served as the keynote speaker at Tuesday’s Western Colorado Economic Summit at the Grand Junction Convention Center, accompanied by a presentation analyzing local, statewide and national data.
The presentation delved into six categories: population forecast, standard of living data, the labor market, industry trends, real estate and national economic issues.
The median household income in Mesa County rose to an all-time high in 2020 ($64,141). Data from 2021 is still to be determined.
“It’s a big increase. The nation did not rise,” Perry said. “The national median household income fell during 2020 due to COVID, so this isn’t just because a bunch of rich people are moving here from Denver. This is the median. ... This is the general standard of living going up. I think that’s super positive.”
Real Gross Domestic Product data for Mesa County in 2021 is still to be determined, although statewide, Real GDP increased by 5.75% last year, compared to a national Real GDP increase of 5.67%.
“Why do we care about growth? It’s nice to produce stuff that creates jobs, but one thing we want it to translate to is standard of living,” Perry said. “We want to see people’s standard of living move up. That’s what the endgame of growth is in my mind. You don’t just want growth for growth; you want to see it improve people’s lives as an economist.”
Home prices continue to grow substantially in Mesa County compared to Colorado and the country. Since January 2017, Mesa County’s home price appreciation has risen 80%. By comparison, in that span, Colorado’s home price appreciation has risen 66% and the United States’ has risen 57%.
“We’ve been outpacing home price growth for Colorado and the nation for four years now, moving on to five years,” Perry said.
The job market has rebounded from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since April 2020, Mesa County has seen a 20% increase in employment, compared to 16% statewide. As of this March, 76,041 are employed in the county.
There are still challenges in the labor market that Perry identified, such as lack of childcare, skills mismatches, work culture mismatches between employers and new workers, and the factor Perry identified as the most significant — baby boomers retiring at earlier ages than anticipated.
However, something Perry considers positive news is that many of the job changes in Mesa County from 2010 to 2020 led to higher wages for those who changed professions.
In that span, 2,664 people moved into health care and social assistance and 1,109 moved into construction, with both fields paying between $850 and $1,199 per week. The third most switched-to profession, government and government enterprises, pays at least $1,200 per week. Real estate and manufacturing, both paying in the same range as health care and construction, rounded out the top five.
Health care is the top source of wages in Mesa County (12,000-plus out of 64,000-plus wage sources) and Mesa County is among the top counties in Colorado in health care job growth.
The county’s overall employment continued to grow throughout this past winter, defying past trends.
“In winter, we usually see a temporary seasonal downturn in employment, right? We actually ended up surpassing our employment numbers in what’s historically a season for downturn,” Perry said. “That’s super positive news. We’re starting to move up, and this is just the beginning of job season.”
Many of these trends should continue to rise if Mesa County sees the migration surge that is anticipated between now and 2050. Between 2020 and 2050, Mesa County is among the top four Colorado counties in anticipated migration rates alongside Delta, Weld and Archuleta counties.
Mesa County’s 2020 population was estimated to be 155,910. That number is expected to grow to 226,584 by 2050.
“Those of you who are working in real estate or other sectors, you’ve already noticed this,” Perry said. “We’ve seen it a lot in the last 2-3 years and we’re expected to stay at a really high migration rate.”