Colorado Mesa University Associate Professor of Archaeology John Seebach discusses archaeology with dozens of Grand Junction High School social studies students at the school's library Wednesday afternoon.
At 10 years old, John Seebach’s mother took him to Mesa Verde National Park and the Aztec National Monument in New Mexico.
The cliff dwellings and remains of Native American villages built roughly 800 years ago led Seebach’s mind to race. It was during this trip that he became fascinated by the prospect of discovering the full range of humanity’s historical cultural behaviors and decided he wanted to be an archaeologist when he grew up.
Decades later, he’s hoping to spread a fascination for archaeology among a new generation of kids.
Seebach, now an associate professor of archaeology at Colorado Mesa University, was invited by Grand Junction High School teacher Lisa Moot to give a presentation to the school’s social studies students Wednesday afternoon, speaking to students from the school’s U.S. history, Colorado history and sociology classes.
Seebach explained to students the difference between how archaeology is depicted in media — particularly how inaccurate the History Channel show “Ancient Aliens” is in its insinuation that more than 6,000 professional archaeologists in the United States are involved in a grand conspiracy to hide the existence of aliens from the public and how archaeologists don’t study dinosaurs — and its actual purpose. He also explained how modern technology has changed the landscape of archaeology.
“I think, especially with something like this where ground-penetrating radars and some other things have been used or employed, just the fact that we have these technologies that are able to do the things that we do and that students can actually get practical experience using some of these technologies and using some of the mapping programs... These are employable skills,” Seebach said.
“From an all-around perspective, it’s something high school students need to hear.”
Seebach used a shameful chapter in Grand Junction’s history as an example of archaeology’s importance: the former site of the Teller Institute, a Native American boarding school where at least 20 children are thought to be buried — but no one knows where they are on the property.
The Teller Institute opened in 1886 with the goal of bringing Native American children far from their families and tribes to force them into assimilating into Christian, Euro-American culture. All of the children’s possessions, including their feather headdresses, were placed into boxes and burned upon arrival. Students had to learn the English language and would be physically punished if they uttered words in any other language.
Seebach has done archaeological work in Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, Utah and Oklahoma.
However, in 2016, when then-Gov. John Hickenlooper mandated that the property be sold, Seebach shifted his focus to getting to the bottom of the atrocities that took place where the Grand Junction Regional Center now sits.
“It’s a very real and emotional problem, and it’s right here in our community,” Seebach said. “We can’t say that we’re separated from what might be happening at one of the other Indian schools, say in Pennsylvania or South Dakota, where it’s not going to be part of our everyday reality. Here in Junction, this is part of our everyday reality.
“Many people drive by the regional center today and have no idea about its history, and that history to Colorado’s Native communities and Indigenous communities represents an incalculable scar and also represents the resilience of Native communities that have rebounded from what happened to them at the boarding schools. The whole history is really, really, really critical for understanding the formation of Colorado and, certainly, the Western Slope.”
Seebach’s presentation aimed to inform students of three things: what archaeology actually is, the history of abuse against Native American children and how archaeology can shine a light on that evil and provide answers.
“It’s a history of ethnicities in the United States,” he said. “The farther and wider I can spread it, the better off we’ll be in the future. Plus, as I’ve said in other public talks before, the students that I teach at CMU — many of them local — have never heard of this school before, so this actually gives me a chance to get to some younger students and let them know what’s happening in their own community before they’re college students.”